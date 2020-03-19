JEFFERSON — Ashe Pregnancy Care Center will remain closed through March 30 for the safety of staff, volunteers and clients as a result of COVID-19.
Ashe Pregnancy Care Center Director Stephanie Topczewski said they will remain available to assist the community through phone calls and emails.
For those in need of immediate assistance, a Pregnancy Help hotline is available at 1-800-712-HELP.
Topczewski said to feel free to call the center for any additional inquiries or concerns at (336) 846-4100.
If someone is not available to answer the call, the voicemail box will be checked frequently, according to Topczewski.
The center may also be reached via email at ashepcc@gmail.com and their Facebook page @AshePregnancyCareCenter.
Any updates or changes in operating hours will be made available on the center's Facebook page.
"We remain hopeful that we will be able to open again in the near future," Topczewski said.
Ashe Pregnancy Care Center is located at 346 S. Main Street in Jefferson, NC.
