Congress officially recognizes May as National Military Appreciation Month and this is a great time to thank our armed forces as well as our veterans for the freedoms and safety we have in our great nation.
Memorial Day is the only federal holiday we have in May, taking place at the end of the month. This holiday reminds us to never forget our fallen soldiers, especially the many sacrifices and hardships they endured for us.
Armed Services Day, every third Saturday in May, honors the unified services of those protecting us on land, at sea and in the air.
During our nation’s fight against COVID-19, there have been more than 10,000 members of the Army National Guard and Air Force National Guard mobilized to assist with logistics, distributing food and disinfecting public spaces. Army medical researchers are working hard at helping to develop a vaccine and military bases are being utilized as quarantine housing.
Another appreciation day in May that some may be unaware of is Military Spouse Appreciation Day. President Ronald Reagan first proclaimed this day in 1984 and it is recognized on the Friday before Mother’s Day. America’s military spouses are the backbone of families who support our troops during mission, deployment, reintegration and reset. Military spouses are silent heroes who are essential to the strength of the nation, and they serve our country just like their loved ones.
Ashe Library’s Talking Service Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. on Friday May 8 via ZOOM, a virtual platform that is becoming a popular way of communicating while many are forced to stay home.
This book club provides the opportunity for military veterans to come together with their peers and others interested in their concerns to discover ways of reflecting on their time serving our country. Deeanna Burleson, retired Army Lt. Colonel, is the group’s facilitator. At each meeting a selection from the anthology, "Standing Down: From Warrior to Civilian," is highlighted. The selection chosen for May 8 is: "You Know When the Men Are Gone," by Siobhan Fallon. Coincidentally, this piece is a perfect choice for military spouse appreciation, and was selected without realizing that it is about issues military wives face while their soldier husbands are deployed.
Fallon’s book is a collection of short stories that the reflect lives of women who live at Fort Hood Army Base in Texas, and are waiting for their men to come home. For those who don’t have the anthology to read from, there are a number of videos on YouTube featuring Fallon and her book.
Anyone interested in attending the Zoom conversation can email the county librarian, Suzanne Moore, at SMoore@arlibrary.org for an invite.
Copies of the "Standing Down" anthology were purchased with a special LSTA grant to be shared with the Talking Service group and are available for distribution. You may also send an email request to Moore if you would like copy of this book.
Although it has been difficult while in the midst of a pandemic situation, the library is still working to gather stories for Volume Three of its Veterans History Project. This issue will place an emphasis on women; those in service, those who served, and those who support our military. Grant funding for this year’s edition must be spent by July, which means our search for stories is really crucial right now. In order to get volume three published in time to bill for the grant’s deadline, we need to have our draft ready by the end of May. We need your stories. If you would like more information or are interested in being a part of this important work, please call the library at (336) 846-2041 x111 (24/7 reference line).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.