Emergency services, health care facilities and first responders in Ashe County are asking for donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the community. Due to the global shortage of these supplies in the face of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic, Ashe County Emergency Management is asking for the community’s help in the form of donations of unused supplies of:
- Respirator masks (rated N95 or above)
- Boxes of unopened surgical-style gloves
- Boxes of surgical masks or even dust masks
- Protective gowns or Tyvek suits
While local emergency services, health care facilities and first responders in Ashe County have not yet run out of these critical supplies, inventory is running low just due to a combination of routine use and a lack of reliable resupply shipments during this global health crisis.
“While we are, of course, thankful that we do not yet have a positive case of COVID-19 here in Ashe County, it is important for us to plan ahead and be prepared,” said Patty Gambill, Ashe County Emergency Management Coordinator. “Supplies are running thinner than we’d like throughout the county, and if we were to see community spread of the novel coronavirus here, our supply of masks, gloves and protective suits could be exhausted pretty quickly. If members of the community want to help our first responders and health care providers, donating unused PPE would be a great way to lend a hand to those on the front lines of this fight.”
Residents are being asked to check their workshops, offices and homes for supplies, particularly of N95 respirators, that they are willing to donate to Ashe County Emergency Management to be issued out to first responders and health care providers.
Thank you in advance for your donations Ashe County. Supplies will be accepted at Family Central, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. just inside the gymnasium door.
