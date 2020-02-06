Ashe County Schools will be closed for both students and staff beginning Feb. 7 in order to complete deep cleansing of the facilities due to the current flu outbreak.
Students and staff will return to school on Feb. 10.
Sports activities at any of the facilities in the county will also be suspended during this time to help prevent the spread of the flu in the community.
Superintendent Phyllis Yates sent out the following statement on Feb. 6 explaining the school district's plan:
"This is Phyllis Yates, Superintendent of Ashe County Schools. Due to the increase in the outbreak of flu at all schools, Ashe County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Friday, February 7, for students and staff. Also, we will NOT have any sports activities in our schools Thursday night-Sunday, including anything with Parks and Recs. Having games in our facilities defeats the purpose of stopping the spread of flu. Sports activities outside the county are allowed IF that county still wants to host the event knowing our flu situation.
Deep cleans and disinfecting will be performed at all schools to help stop the spread of flu germs. I’ve stayed in close contact with our local health department and we are doing all the right things to help curb this epidemic.
Please take this three-day opportunity to help us prevent the spread of flu. If you are sick or have flu-like symptoms, talk to your health-care provider and stay home to avoid spreading it to others. It is NOT too late to get a flu shot—see your family doctor, go to the health department or contact your local drug store. It does take up to two weeks to be fully protected from the flu virus after being vaccinated. To help control the spread of influenza in your community, stay home and keep sick children home until their fever has been gone for 24 hours.
Take care and let’s hope by Monday everyone is feeling much better and that we can get back into our daily routines. Thank you and good evening."
