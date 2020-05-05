WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe Services for Aging recently received 120 face coverings which were distributed to their In-Home Aides and CNAs on April 30. The face coverings were donated by Carolina Panthers running back, Christian McCaffrey and McCaffrey’s aviation partner, Wheels Up.
Lisa Osborne, RN and In-Home Services Supervisor at Ashe Services for Aging, was contacted via email on April 20 by Courtney Hodges who serves as the VP of Marketing and Communications at AHHC of NC. The email informed Osborne that AHHC had received a donation of face coverings to distribute to their agency.
According to Osborne, North Carolina Healthcare Association delivered the masks to the AHHC office to be distributed to AHHC member home-care agencies.
Osborne said it was an unexpected, awesome gesture and their Aides were so happy to receive the face coverings, which provide an added layer of protection to wear underneath their regular cloth masks.
“As a Home Care Provider in a rural area, it’s been very difficult locating and securing necessary Personal Protective Equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Osborne said.
According to Osborne, home-care providers fall low on the totem pole as far as distribution of PPE from the national stockpile. Osborne said that while she feels it is very important that hospitals receive adequate supplies of PPE first, in essence, home care providers are truly the first line of defense for hospitals.
“We are serving the most vulnerable population (the elderly and disabled) in their homes, and we are doing everything we can to protect and keep them safe and healthy, while continuing to provide uninterrupted home care services and keep them at home and out of the hospital,” Osborne said.
According to Osborne, their staff has worked hard to find the necessary supplies needed to keep staff, aides and clients healthy. They have been able to locate and purchase thermometers for clients and aides who didn’t have one prior to the pandemic, so they can self-monitor each day for any signs or symptoms of illness. Osborne said they have also made their own hand sanitizer by using isopropyl alcohol and aloe vera. This hand sanitizer has been used to fill refillable travel-sized bottles which are distributed to aides.
“Our In-Home Aides and CNAs have done an amazing job during this unprecedented event. I could not be more proud of them. They have shown so much love and dedication to their clients, and to our agency,” Osborne said. “Our community has also shown us so much love by making hand-sewn cloth masks and donating them to us. We have been able to provide each and every one of our staff members with handmade cloth masks, so that our aides can have them to wear when they are running errands, entering public places, or going to the grocery store for our clients.”
“In this time, I am reminded of the quote, ‘We rise by lifting others’ and with the help of our community, and our amazing caregivers and staff we are doing just that,” Osborne added.
