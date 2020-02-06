ASHE COUNTY — Ashe County was one of 15 counties in North Carolina and Virginia placed under a flood watch Thursday, Feb. 6 by the National Weather Service.
According to the NWS, the flood watch is in effect through the morning Friday, Feb. 7.
Despite receiving a total of 0.17 inches of precipitation through the first five days of February, the Jefferson NWS station reported 0.98 of precipitation by 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 alone.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they develop.
