WEST JEFFERSON — Local assisted living facilities have made significant adjustments to their operations amid COVID-19, while keeping in mind the best interest of their residents and employees, facility officials said.
Governor Roy Cooper’s latest statewide order setting new rules for retail stores and nursing homes went into effect at 5 p.m. on April 13. The order also requires skilled nursing facilities to close common areas while also requiring employees to wear face masks and complete testing of residents and employees daily.
At Ashe Assisted Living and Memory Care, located in West Jefferson, staff have been restricting visitors since the early stages of the pandemic to end-of-life care and emergent situations.
Executive Director Patricia Calloway said all visitors complete screening prior to entering the building and this screening includes a temperature check and questionnaire regarding other signs and symptoms of illness. Family members who are visiting for end-of-life care of a loved one are provided with protective equipment at the door and asked to report directly to their loved one’s room and remain there. Calloway said they must put on all provided protective equipment again upon leaving the room and exiting the building.
According to Calloway, employees are subject to a temperature check and attestation of their health upon arrival to work prior to beginning their scheduled shift. The attestation of their health includes the absence of shortness of breath, any new cough or changes in cough and sore throat. Any employees showing signs or symptoms are asked not to come into work and all employees are currently wearing surgical masks to reduce any potential spread of illness.
Calloway said they have struggled with attaining an adequate supply of face masks and are currently using a CDC-approved method for conservation of existing masks. They were able to recently order surgical masks from a company in Durham and are hoping for timely delivery. They have also recently obtained a supply of N95 masks which can be used if they need to provide care to a resident with a positive diagnosis.
“Homemade masks have been made by the community and donated. We will be using those if our PPE becomes scarce. Again, we are grateful for the community’s support,” Calloway said.
According to Calloway, residents are monitored throughout the day for any signs or symptoms of illness and the staff remains in close contact with the primary care providers of their residents as well as the health department. Staff members will notify the health department of any symptoms or concerns.
Group activities and communal dining have been stopped and residents are eating in their rooms on the assisted living side of the building and spend most of the day in their rooms. Staff are taking a few residents at a time into the common areas and encouraging them to walk in the hallways, Calloway said. The direct care staff and activities staff continue to ensure residents receive one-on-one time engaged in meaningful activities during this time.
According to Calloway, the facility currently has established three available rooms on their Assisted Living unit to quarantine anyone with a suspected case of COVID-19 until testing is completed and confirmed to be either positive or negative. Calloway said one of the rooms is a suite with a private bathroom while the other two are adjoining rooms with a shared bath. The two rooms are located at the end of a hallway, away from common areas. In the event that any of the residents were to test positive, Calloway said they would maintain their residents on-site as long as they can adequately manage their symptoms.
The staff continues to seek guidance on how to implement quarantine guidelines with the unique dynamics of their Special Care Unit for residents with dementia and Alzheimer’s. The residents living in the special care unit often exhibit wandering behavior and are unable to comprehend the etiquette of social distancing, Calloway said. The addition of protective equipment such as masks for the staff present another challenge as older adults often struggle with hearing and rely on facial expressions and lip-reading. According to Calloway, residents with dementia and Alzheimer’s rely more heavily on those cues to process any communication with others.
Staff members are doing their best to keep residents happy, healthy and joyful each day, officials said. Several community members have aided them in their efforts by reaching out to residents in fun and creative ways including cards, letters, photos and chalk drawings. Calloway said students from Robin Nethery’s second grade class at Mountain View Elementary School sent Haiku poems for residents to enjoy. They continue to work with Professor JP Jameson’s Psychology class at Appalachian State University and his students have been sending video messages to specific residents each week. The residents are writing letters back to the students.
Piper Rowe, who serves as the Administrator at Ashe Assisted Living and Memory Care, said they have seen some residents who are battling general feelings of hopelessness and isolation. According to Rowe, most residents are doing fine and understand social distancing is for their wellbeing and are grateful for the protection.
"We have had lots of people in this community make easter treats, cards and decoration for resident rooms and this has been wonderful," Rowe said. "Project Connect has been an outlet to the outside community for our residents and that is encouraging and keeping spirits up during this uncertain time."
Rowe said it has been difficult for some residents who are used to visits from their family everyday and window visits can be confusing for some residents who have dementia or Alzheimer's. Some residents simply do not understand why their loved ones can't come in for a visit. According to Rowe, they are taking things one day and one interaction at a time and have been doing everything they can as a staff to help mitigate feelings of loneliness.
"Our aides and team have been eating meals with residents, playing cards, listening to music, and just being a daily support during this time of isolation," Rowe said.
They continue to provide home-delivered meals to their community, which includes clients they were serving with home-delivered meals prior to COVID-19 and some congregate nutrition clients, adult day clients and others who have since needed meals in the community. According to Calloway, staff working in that department are completing temperature checks and screenings for illness prior to work daily. Any volunteers are also completing temperature checks and screenings. The meals are delivered to the porch or doorstep for clients and contact is limited.
“We are serving about 500 hot meals per week to over 100 community members. In addition, Will Vannoy, Vannoy Construction and Ashe County Sharing Center have partnered with us to provide three additional meals from Clean Eatz of Asheville,” Calloway said.
According to Calloway, the meals are delivered on Mondays so clients can have them for extra meals throughout the week. Weekend food backpacks, which total 43 per week are provided from Ashe Sharing Center and continue to be provided to many of the home-delivered meal clients.
At Forest Ridge Assisted Living, located in West Jefferson, staff have already been completing preventative measures including wearing PPE and completing employee screenings and temperature checks.
Director of Community Relations Heather Samudio said they are planning for more changes as a result of this new Executive Order.
Samudio said they are stopping communal dining and activities, but residents will not be confined to their rooms.
“It has been tough on the residents and their families to not have the interaction, hugs and just being able to sit together and talk. Our team and residents are like a big family, so it does help that we are a close knit group who can be there for each other,” Samudio said. “We’ve tried to be proactive by coming up with fun and new activities, games and other things to keep the spirits lifted.”
According to Samudio, the FaceTime and video calls between residents and their families is probably the most important thing they have done so far because it has meant so much to them.
Forest Ridge recently created a sponsorship program, which is an opportunity for the community to sponsor a resident by sending gifts, cards and other goodies. Participants of all ages are welcome.
Due to HIPPA regulations, names cannot be released but each resident has been assigned a number. Those who choose to participate will simply put the resident’s number on the package and it will be given to them.
According to Samudio, anything from notes, letters, drawings, CDs, books or even candy and snacks can be sent. Staff can list more specific items for the individual residents if the participant is interested in knowing more while coming up with ideas of what to send.
“We’re excited to do this and after the virus threat is over, we’re going to host a Secret Sponsor Meeting Party for individuals to meet their resident,” Samudio said. “It’s a great thing to look forward to and such a special way to reconnect.”
Anyone interested in participating can contact Samudio at (336) 846-1008.
Forest Ridge continues to welcome cards from the community to be shared with residents. If any community members have an idea of something they would like to do for the residents, they can contact Samudio to make arrangements.
