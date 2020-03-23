RALEIGH — The number of positive COVID-19 cases in N.C. was up to at least 343, as reported by the Raleigh News & Observer as of 3:30 p.m. on March 23.
This is different than the figure reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, March 23, which stated that 297 cases were reported in the state. The N.C. DHHS updates its numbers once a day by 11 a.m.
"But some cases reported by county health departments can take 24 to 48 hours before they are included in the number reported by the state," the News & Observer stated. The News & Observer is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day.
At least 48 counties out of the 100 in the state had reported confirmed cases of the virus, according to the N.C. DHHS. Randolph, Vance, Richmond, Northampton and Surry counties reported their first cases on March 23, according to the News & Observer. Watauga reported its second known case on March 18; no other known cases have been reported in the county so far.
Ashe and Avery counties have not reported any confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 3:20 p.m. on March 23.
N.C. DHHS reported on March 23 that 8,438 total tests had been completed at the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, which did not include tests at university and commercial laboratories.
AppHealthCare — the regional health department serving Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties — stated that it had administered 58 tests in Watauga as of March 20, with another 60 tests that were reported from outside agencies in the county. In Ashe County, AppHealthCare has collected two tests and outside agencies reported 16 more tests completed, as of March 20.
Deb Gragg from the Avery County Health Department said on March 23 they have conducted 23 tests, with nine coming back negative.
Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported 41,708 confirmed cases in the United States as of 3:30 p.m. on March 23, a jump of more than 6,000 since the morning. This is the third-most number of positive cases in the world, behind China and Italy. The university reported that there had been a total of 573 deaths across the country related to COVID-19, with more than 100 of those coming on March 23.
According to NCDHHS and Johns Hopkins University, no deaths related to the virus have been reported in North Carolina.
