JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners held its regular meeting on April 20 in the commissioners’ meeting room at Ashe County Courthouse. The meeting was not open to the public due to COVID-19, but it was available for the community to view live or at their convenience.
Ashe County Department of Social Services Director Tracie Downer provided a monthly update.
According to Downer during the month of February, the number of children in foster care has decreased to 47 and the number of adult wards are increasing. The department is doing their best to address the needs of the changing population.
Downer also provided information about the cumulative food and nutrition services payments made to the people of the county. As of April 10, the community has received more than $250,000 in additional food and nutrition services from the federal government.
According to Downer, DSS has altered its operations in order to ensure the safety of their staff. The overall format is half the staff working at home in the different units and half of the staff working in the office to prevent mass contamination. All staff has been issued personal protective equipment and are following all guidelines from Centers for Disease Control and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Staff are still going into homes and will continue to for reports of abuse and neglect for children and adults. According to Downer, before any staff member enters a home, they contact their supervisor to make sure it is absolutely essential to go inside the home or if they could conduct business by meeting on the porch or outside in the yard.
“Just know that we are really working hard to try to keep all of the employees and all of our clients safe and have no accidental cross contamination,” Downer said.
Downer said anxieties have increased because although the stay-at-home order is good for limiting the spread of the virus they have experienced an increase in domestic violence calls.
“There are challenges probably in every section of the agency in different ways, but the staff have done a fantastic job, the leadership team has done a fantastic job of meeting all those challenges and really working hard to try to keep people calm,” Downer said.
Ashe Services for Aging Executive Director Patricia Calloway discussed the facility’s current operations.
Home-delivered meals have increased in numbers, they are being provided to those who had previously received them as well as those who normally would be participating in congregate meals, Adult Daycare clients as well as several other community members. According to Calloway, they are providing approximately 500 meals per week. The total is comprised of the hot meals offered each day, extra meals which are delivered on Mondays through a partnership between Ashe County Sharing Center, Vannoy Construction and Will Vannoy and CleanEatz meals which are also provided on Mondays.
According to Calloway, they are practicing social distancing and rotating office staff so there are not as many people in the building at once and are completing temperature checks and health screenings.
“We’re so grateful for our community and our employees have stepped up, they’re pretty amazing and everybody continues to keep showing up and going above and beyond and doing things that are outside of their normal scope of duties,” Calloway said. “Volunteers, the community, Patty has been great with Emergency Management, the hospital has been great to help us out, the health department, all of those groups have really helped us and we really feel like the community has pulled together.”
Chris Robinson, WCC vice president of Workforce Development and Community Education and the Ashe Campus gave an update from Ashe County Job Development.
Recently, Ashe County Job Development partnered with the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce’s Ashe Advantage Project to begin a grant program to assist small businesses during this time.
Information about the program, which is called the Pay it Forward grant, can be accessed by visiting the Chamber website at ashechamber.com. Those interested have the option to either donate to the program or apply for it.
This is a one-time grant program for small businesses due to COVID-19.
The maximum grant is $3,000 and applicants are encouraged to apply for the amount needed up to the maximum. Grantees must also occupy a brick-and-mortar facility; strictly online businesses are not eligible under this grant program. These grants are available for businesses that employ 1 to 10 full-time employees, for an equivalent of 40 hours per week.
“We’ve had donations from $10 up to $5,000. Every little bit helps,” Robinson said.
As of the morning of April 20, Robinson said they had already received 24 applications.
All contributions to the grant program are tax deductible.
Emergency Management Coordinator Patty Gambill provided some information about their response and preparations during this time.
Gambill said PPE is still in extremely short supply both nationwide and in the state of NC.
“We have received some small shipments of PPE, but we have not received any N-95s, it’s been mostly surgical masks,” Gambill said. “We’ve been distributing those to the local providers that have requested those and that have needs.”
Requested donations of PPE, which were addressed in a public service announcement by the department are being accepted at the gymnasium of Family Central in Jefferson.
The incident management team, which was established in mid-March for the COVID-19 response has been preparing in the event there is a spike in positive cases in the county.
According to Gambill, team has been assisting Ashe Memorial Hospital in their medical search plans to help them expand their bed capacity to their full licensed amount. They are also working on a plan to possibly supplement their personnel needs with medically trained responders in the event they experience a large amount of patients.
Gambill said if AMH were to have to expand their bed capacity, there are some expenditures that would occur as a result including cots, pillows and other items. If an overflow area were to become necessary, they would need things such as portable toilets, hand washing stations, generator fuel, fire extinguishers, etc.
According to Gambill, the Wilkes Community College facility has also been set aside if the need for additional space were to arise.
A mass fatality plan has also been put into place with two temporary morgues identified along with arrangements made for two mobile temporary morgues and a morgue transport unit. Gambill said the Ashe County Sheriffs Office would be providing security for the site as needed and if it were to become operational costs would be involved for diesel fuel for the refrigerated truck’s generator, electricity at the sites, plastic sheeting to prevent contamination spread, portable toilets, hand washing stations, disinfecting equipment and supplies, body bags and biohazard bags, etc.
The team has also been working on the food insecurity plan with County Extension Director and Extension Agent Travis Birdsell, DSS and the local food pantries.
Gambill said locally they have identified another food supplier that the Ashe County Sharing Center has been purchasing from and have also secured a hangar at the Ashe County Airport to store an emergency food supply for them.
“With people out of work, the local food pantries, the school system and their bus-delivered meals and the other agencies that provide home-delivered meals have been providing food for individuals who might not be able to afford it,” Gambill said. “These agencies are key in helping people who are not working because of shutdowns, so we need to do everything we can to keep them up and running.”
After her presentation, Gambill asked the BOC to set aside $80,000 in contingency funding that would only be used as needed to respond to a significant local COVID-19 outbreak. If the funding is not used before July 1, Gambill asked for it to be carried over into the next budget year wherever it would be needed.
“Locally we, too, are planning for a worst case scenario and I truly hope we do not need search plans and temporary morgues here, but if the need does arise I want to be prepared,” Gambill said. “And I want to be proactive rather than reactive in making sure that we have the means to adequately respond if necessary.”
The BOC commended Gambill for her and her team’s hard work and unanimously approved her request for funding.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BOC will be on May 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.