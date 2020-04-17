JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners’ Meeting scheduled for April 20 will be held in the commissioners’ meeting room (small courtroom) on the third floor of the Ashe County Courthouse.
There will be no meeting place where members of the public can be physically present. However, the Commissioners’ Meeting will be broadcast live on the Ashe County website and can also be viewed any time after the live broadcast.
The meeting will include a Public Comment session where the public may speak. A toll free number will be provided for anyone that wishes to make a public comment. The number to call is (888) 788-0099. You will be asked to enter the following meeting ID number 96995353668. When you are asked for a participant ID, press the "#" key on your phone. This will allow you to join the meeting.
Another option is to make a public comment via email to Clerk to the Board Ann Clark at aclark@ashecountygov.com. The comment will be read by the Chairman during the public comment session. The email will need to be received no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, April 17.
The County is making every effort possible to ensure that the public is able to view the meeting and to participate in the public comment portion of the meeting, while maintaining statutory requirements and keeping the public and County staff safe.
