JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing to solicit citizen input on the submission of an application for 2020 Community Development Block Grant funds in the Neighborhood Revitalization Program category in the amount of approximately $750,000.
The CDBG funds will be used to rehabilitate or replace approximately 4-7 low-income households in Ashe County.
The public hearing is scheduled for Monday, July 27 at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room on the third floor of the Ashe County Courthouse located at 150 Government Circle in Jefferson.
The meeting is open to the public and all interested citizens are invited to attend.
Public in attendance will follow social distancing requirements and are encouraged to wear face coverings. If anyone plans to make a public comment during the public hearing, there will be a staff person at the entrance to the meeting room who will complete the sign-in sheet as a precautionary measure.
For citizens that do not feel comfortable attending the meeting to make a public comment, you have the option to email your comment to the Clerk to the Board at aclark@ashecountygov.com by no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, July 24.
The comment will be read by the Chairman during the meeting.
