The Ashe County Board of Commissioners will meet in Regular Session on Monday, July 6, 2020 beginning at 9 a.m. in the conference room at the Agricultural Services Building.
The meeting location has been moved because the court system will be using the commissioners’ meeting room at the Courthouse.
This meeting is open to the public and the public is invited to attend.
Public in attendance will follow social distancing requirements and are encouraged to wear face coverings. If anyone plans to make a public comment during the meeting, a staff person will be at the entrance to the meeting room and will complete the sign-in sheet as a precautionary measure.
For citizens that do not feel comfortable attending the meeting to make a public comment, a toll free number is being provided to make public comments.
The phone number to call is (888) 788-0099. You will be asked to enter the following meeting ID number: 891 5082 5193. When you are asked for a participant ID, press the "#" key on your phone. This will allow you to join the meeting.
Another option is to make a public comment via email to the Clerk to the Board at aclark@ashecountygov.com no later than 5 p.m. on July 3, 2020. The comment will be read by the Chairman during the public comment portion of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.