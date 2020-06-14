The Ashe County Board of Commissioners will meet in Regular Session on Monday, June 15, beginning at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room on the third floor of the Ashe County Courthouse.
The meeting is open to the public and the public is invited to attend. Those in attendance will follow social distancing requirements and are encouraged to wear face coverings. If anyone plans to make a public comment during the meeting, a staff person will be at the entrance to the meeting room and will complete the sign-in sheet as a precautionary measure.
There will be hand sanitizer at the podium for public speakers. The podium will be wiped down with disinfectant after each speaker addresses the Board.
The Commissioners’ Meeting will also be broadcast live on the Ashe County website and can be viewed at any time after the live broadcast.
This meeting will include a Public Comment session and three Public Hearings where the public will have the opportunity to speak.
A toll free number is provided for anyone that wishes to make a public comment.
The number to call is (888) 788-0099. You will be asked to enter the following meeting ID number: 837 6084 1670. When you are asked for a participant ID, press the "#" key on your phone. This will allow you to join the meeting.
Another option is to make a public comment via email to the Clerk to the Board at aclark@ashecountygov.com. The comment will be read by the Chairman during the public comment session. Please identify whether your comments are for the Public Comment portion of the meeting or for one of the public hearings scheduled during the meeting.
In accordance with G.S. 166A-19.24, electronic meetings that take place in the emergency area during a state of emergency declared by the Governor or General Assembly, the public body must allow for written comments on the subject of the public hearing to be submitted 24 hours after the public hearing.
Therefore, the June 15 meeting will be recessed and will resume at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16.
Written public comments for the public hearings will need to be submitted to aclark@ashecountygov.com no later than 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16.
