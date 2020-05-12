JEFFERSON — The regularly scheduled meeting of the Ashe County Board of Commissioners will be held on May 18 at 9 a.m. in the commissioner's meeting room located on the third floor of Ashe County Courthouse.
There will be no meeting place where members of the public can be physically present due to COVID-19. However, it meeting will be broadcasted live at 9 a.m. on May 18 and can be accessed by clicking HERE.
The meeting can be accessed at any time after the live stream, along with all previous meetings by clicking HERE.
There will also be a public comment period for anyone who wishes to address the Board.
The toll free number to call is (888) 788-0099. You will be asked to enter the following meeting ID number 898 8964 7068. When you are asked for a participant ID, press the "#" key on your phone. This will allow you to join the meeting.
Another option is to make a public comment via email to the Clerk to the Board at aclark@ashecountygov.com. The comment will be read by the Chairman during the public comment session.
The email will need to be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 15.
Presentations during this meeting will include Crystal Morphis, President of Creative Economic Consulting with the Ashe Industrial Park Economic Impact Analysis; Tracie Downer, DSS Director with County MOU Agreements & Monthly Departmental Statistics; Chris Lambert, Tax Administrator with the Monthly Tax Report; County Manager Adam Stumb with the Budget Presentation for FY 2020/21 and Patty Gambill, Emergency Management Coordinator with a COVID-19 Update.
