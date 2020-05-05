WEST JEFFERSON — Boondocks Brewing will be launching a new culinary concept to Ashe County at their Brew Haus location on May 8. Originally planned to open in April, Taps & Tacos at the Brew Haus was delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis and the extended North Carolina Stay at Home Order.
“On March 23 we made the gut-wrenching decision to totally close the restaurant and the Brew Haus. Although we have always had a reputation of remaining open no matter what, we felt it best to remain closed in support of North Carolina’s efforts to flatten the curve and to keep our employees and the public safe” said Gary Brown, Founder and Head Brewer. “With the anticipated expiration of the current Stay at Home order on May 8th, we want to introduce Taps & Tacos at the Brew Haus to Ashe County and celebrate our gradual return to some sort of normal.”
Taps & Tacos at the Brew Haus will be ever-evolving, as has been the case with all of Boondocks Brewing’s efforts since first opening their doors Aug. 1, 2012.
“The goal is to once again bring something new, affordable, unexpected and exciting to the Coolest Corner of North Carolina” Brown said. “We have always wanted to turn the Brew Haus into much more than just an event space and open it to the public more on a regular basis so that is what we are doing.”
According to Brown, the restaurant will remain closed until they are able to reopen to the public for dine-in service.
“Rest assured; we have been hard at work preparing for the day when we can welcome everyone back into what we are calling Boondocks 2.0,” Brown said.
Beginning on May 8 at 11:30 a.m. the community will be able to order from Taps & Tacos at the Brew Haus online at www.boondocksfood.com. Customers will also be able to walk-in and order, or order curbside at the Brew Haus. Within minutes, orders will be brought out.
According to Brown, there will also be “craft your own kits” available that people can take home with them and prepare their own creations with family and friends. Craft Beer in cans will also be available for take- out.
Taps & Tacos at the Brew Haus will be open Monday-Saturday and will provide another dining option for Ashe County.
According to Brown once dine-in and bar restrictions are lifted, people will be able to come inside and enjoy craft beers, craft tacos and craft spirits in an upbeat Brew Pub environment. The Skyview Deck on the roof of the Brew Haus will also be open during the season so that people can enjoy the fresh air and amazing sights right in the heart of downtown West Jefferson.
“We will also be partnering with Cooper Barrel Distillery in Wilkesboro to offer their Shinetizer for sale,” Brown said. “This is a great new product that has almost 20 percent more sanitizing power that what you can get at the stores.”
They will add additional items to the menu over time, Brown said. All of their current offerings can be accessed by visiting www.boondocksfood.com
More information about Boondocks Brewing is available at www.boondocksbrew.com and info@boondocksbrew.com
