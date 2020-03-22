JEFFERSON — While Ashe County Schools remain closed, parents and students are still receiving updates from Superintendent Phyllis Yates via Connect 5 phone calls.
In an update on March 22, Yates announced that buses will begin delivering meals for students on Monday, March 23.
Delivery will be by route and will not be determined by which school students attend.
"Folks have worked very hard over the past few days trying to pull all the numbers together. I see this working just like the first few days of a new school year—everything is a little crazy," Yates said in the message. "We've never done anything like this before, so I'm asking that families be patient and understanding."
Yates said for students or parents to call their school between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to report any problem they experience and everyone will try their best to correct any issues that occur.
According to Yates, each school is responsible for their own delivery plan but the following guidelines will be followed.
The buses will leave their respective school at 10:30 am with meals loaded. In addition to the driver, each bus will have two or more volunteers helping with the distribution of the food. Families should begin looking for the bus 4-5 hours from their normal pickup time. The driver will pull the stop arm for each delivery stop and blow the horn if no one is at the stop. The volunteers will hand off the meals and recipients will not enter the bus.
According to Yates, parents with students who attend Westwood Elementary received an additional call on March 22 from assistant principal Scott Grubb about the school's delivery routes.
"I want to stress again that our employees and volunteers are working hard to ensure that children have food and that we are also taking all precautions to ensure the safety of all our employees, volunteers and families," Yates said in the message. "When you have an opportunity, please say thank you."
All Connect5 call messages from Yates and any additional information or updates are available on the Ashe County Schools website at asheschools.org
