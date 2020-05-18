WILKESBORO — Carolina West Wireless has announced that it is providing access to its 600 MHz spectrum to T-Mobile in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Allowing the use of the spectrum will allow T-Mobile to expand its capacity in the counties where Carolina West Wireless has those spectrum holdings. The agreement is a result of the Federal Communications Chairman Ajit Pai’s "Keep Americans Connected" initiative and the request for communications service providers to promote connectivity for Americans impacted by the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The coronavirus pandemic has had significant impacts on the everyday lives of Americans everywhere. During difficult times like this, having the ability to communicate is of the highest priority for everyone. I commend the FCC and Chairman Pai for taking such proactive actions to encourage communications service providers to work together so all Americans have access to communicate and connect during such a challenging time” said Slayton Stewart, CEO of Carolina West Wireless. “We are pleased to partner with T-Mobile to improve the connectivity of our communities, consumers, schools, and businesses during the coronavirus shelter in place mandates.”
As part of the agreement, T-Mobile will have access to a portion of the portfolio of 600 MHz spectrum held by Carolina West Wireless. This extensive portfolio includes spectrum covering the communities and Counties of Western North Carolina.
The spectrum access agreement will be in effect until June 30 through an emergency Special Temporary Authority.
About Carolina West Wireless
Carolina West Wireless was formed in 1991 and is owned by a partnership consisting of Skyline Telephone and Surry Communications. Headquartered in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, Carolina West Wireless provides its customers with innovative technology including high speed data and mobile services, the latest wireless devices, and competitive wireless service plans that provide national coverage.
For more information, visit www.carolinawest.com or call (800)-235-5007.
