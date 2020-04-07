Carolina West Wireless, the premier wireless carrier in western North Carolina, has announced an assistance program to help their customers in response to the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic. Customers may receive an extra 15 GB of high-speed data monthly for use with a hotspot feature or added to their current account. Customers on a rate plan with a fixed number of monthly minutes are being offered unlimited minutes. Also, certain fees may be waived for customers who are experiencing financial difficulty as a result of the pandemic.
“The coronavirus pandemic has had a tremendous impact on our nation and our local communities. There is a new normal that nearly everyone has had to adopt to. We are doing our part to help our customers stay connected. The additional bonus data and minutes we are offering our customers can help ensure they have access to communicate when and how they need to during this difficult time,” Carolina West Wireless CEO Slayton Stewart said. “Offering relief in the form of waived fees for those who have been financially impacted by this pandemic is another way to ensure those customers can also stay connected.”
These assistance options have been communicated directly to every Carolina West Wireless customer. Assistance options are available until May 31. Customers can access information about the assistance program by visiting www.carolinawest.com/CV19-Relief.
Other retail operational adjustments have been made including a curbside service option and dedicated hours for senior shoppers. Retail stores are operating with high sanitation protocols and encouraging social distancing as well as complying with any other local municipality mandates.
About Carolina West Wireless
Carolina West Wireless was formed in 1991 and is owned by a partnership consisting of Skyline Telephone, Surry Communications, and Wilkes Telecommunications. Headquartered in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, Carolina West Wireless provides its customers with innovative technology including high speed data and mobile services, the latest wireless devices and competitive wireless service plans that provide national coverage.
For more information, visit www.carolinawest.com or call (800) 235-5007.
