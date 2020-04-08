WEST JEFFERSON — The COVID-19 pandemic has altered everyday life globally, and many small communities have banded to provide essential resources to those experiencing hardships.
In Ashe County, several organizations are providing resources to address food insecurity, financial distress and the need for childcare services.
The North Carolina Division of Employment Security is accepting claims from NC residents experiencing unemployment due to COVID-19 and claims can be filed at www.des.nc.gov. In order to file a claim for unemployment, an online account must be created on the DES website.
A DES Customer Call Center is also available at (888) 737-0259 for those in need of assistance, but long wait times may be experienced due to extremely high call volume.
Additional information about wait periods and unemployment insurance changes can be found at https://des.nc.gov/need-help/covid-19-nc-unemployment-insurance-information.
The Ashe County NCWorks Career Center, which is located in Jefferson and provides employment search services, is currently closed to the public. Services continue to be provided via email at ncworks.9300@nccommerce.com or by calling the center at (336) 982-5627.
Business hours for the center are Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. until noon and 1 -5 p.m. Friday hours are 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The center is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
Multiple food pantries are operating to serve community members experiencing food insecurity.
Ashe Outreach Ministries, located in Creston operates a food pantry on the days they are open and also utilizes a mobile meal program. They also provide school pantry food bags to Blue Ridge Elementary for the meal distribution by Ashe County Schools.
Normal food boxes are available, with a sign in station at their primary entrance. Boxes are brought to the sign-in station for recipients to place in their vehicle. A disinfectant is applied to surfaces people make contact with while transported boxes to their vehicles using carts.
Ashe Outreach also provides a hot, prepared meal on request during their open days. The same protocol followed during their West Jefferson community meals on Saturdays will be followed. There will be no dining inside and meals will be delivered to the sign-in table for pickup.
Ashe Outreach volunteers deliver hot meals to homebound individuals on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Some of their drivers are in the high-risk category and they are seeking willing individuals to carry a meal route any of those days. Those interested can call (336) 385-1314 for details.
For more information about Ashe Outreach and their services, contact the organization at (336) 385-1314 or (336) 385-2775. Updates are available on their Facebook page @AsheOutreach.
Ashe County Sharing Center, Inc, is also providing multiple services to the community to combat food insecurity. Their main pantry is open one day for two hours each week in order to make things more efficient with minimal contact.
Volunteers distributing food boxes will be wearing gloves and will place boxes in the truck or cargo area of each car. The boxes will not be placed inside any area of the area due to potential exposure.
The items placed in the Sharing Center’s household boxes have been altered to make them more child-friendly, since students are not in school. These household boxes will be distributed via the drive-through. Mobile pantry boxes for children have also increased from being delivered once a month to being delivered twice a month. In addition to the increased frequency, the boxes were doubled in size to accommodate children staying at home.
They will be providing information about which day is selected each week on their Facebook page @ashecountysharingcenter and will also be be placing phone calls via their call tree.
Additional information about Ashe County Sharing Center and their services is available by email at ashesharingcenter@skybest.com or by phone at (336) 846-7019.
Although the Ashe County Public Library is closed to the public and has also suspended curbside delivery services, there are various resources available online for entertainment and educational activities.
A guide featuring a slew of online resources was compiled by Appalachian Regional Library and includes writing classes and virtual museum and zoo tours. The guide can be accessed at http://arlibrary.libguides.com/covid-19/stuck-at-home?fbclid=IwAR2SPmebZ-C2UYE-F9l-jXTFHa0rSVWRAKyxQYdLSIJiqwarFZYEl4sFoa4.
There are tabbed sections for all age groups and resources for healthy bodies and minds are also available and feature tips for yoga, mindfulness and meditation.
Resources such as free hosted meeting platforms and personal video chat and conference solutions are available in the guide for those working from home during this time.
Due to the government-mandated closure of K-12 public schools statewide until May 15, children are staying at home and some parents may need assistance with childcare.
Ashe Developmental Day School, located in Jefferson, began operating as an Emergency Care center on April 1. This was per a state regulation that all childcare facilities remaining open past March 31, must switch over to COVID-19 Emergency Care centers.
According to a post on their Facebook page, in order for their child to continue attending during emergency care, families need to meet the following criteria:
• Parents must be critical workers responding to the COVID-19 crisis or protecting the health and safety of the community
• Children must have no other childcare options available
Any updates about ADDS or their services can be found on their Facebook page @AsheDaySchool. For additional inquiries or concerns, call the center at (336) 846-7791.
Mt. Jefferson Child Development Center also began operating as an Emergency Child Care Provider on April 1.
According to a post on their Facebook page, the center will remain open and continue to provide care for the children of families who are working essential jobs. They will also enroll children of emergency personnel who do not currently have childcare.
More information about Mt. Jefferson Child Development Center and their operations can be obtained by visiting their Facebook page at Mt. Jefferson Child Development Center or by calling (336) 846-2208.
According to a release from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the organization has partnered with the North Carolina Child Care Resource and Referral network to launch a hotline to provide child care options for children of critical workers who do not have access to typical care because of COVID-19 closures.
According to the release, priority will be given to children of critical workers, which includes emergency and first responders, hospital staff, front-line health care providers, nursing and adult group home staff, child care program staff, food service staff and others working to keep our communities safe and healthy in response to COVID-19.
Priority will also be given for care for children who are receiving child welfare services, facing homelessness or are in unstable or unsafe living arrangements. Care will be offered by child care providers who agree to meet updated health, safety and operational guidelines. Families who have flexible working arrangements are encouraged to stay at home with their children.
Workers in need of childcare may call 1(888) 600-1685 to receive information about local options for children from infants through age 12. The hotline is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Due to isolation as a result of social distancing and the stay-at-home order, resources for mental health and wellbeing are also available to Ashe County residents.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is providing online discussion groups, specific groups for caregivers and additional resources which are available at www.namihighcountry.org.
Daymark Recovery Services, located in Jefferson offers crisis services 24/7 which are available by calling (877) 492-2785. Additional information about about available services can be found at www.daymarkrecovery.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.