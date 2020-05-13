JEFFERSON— A parade of vehicles was held at Ashe Memorial Hospital on the morning of May 8 to salute Ashe County’s healthcare workers. The parade began at 10 a.m. at the main entrance, with drivers making their way up the hill toward the back of the hospital to either circle around Margate Health & Rehab or the hospital.
Signs lined the side of the hill leading up to the hospital thanking workers in each of the departments at the hospital.
Drivers were encouraged to thank these essential workers by turning on their hazard lights and blowing their horns.
A lot of planning and work went into planning the event and some of those who helped to make the parade happen were hospital staff members Tena Rhinehart, Michelle Carpenter, Dr. Charles Jones, Patty Calhoun and Greta Horton.
Rhinehart, who serves as practice manager at Charles W. Jones MD PA along with a few other staff members greeted drivers at the entrance. They handed out 1-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer from Call Family Distillers in Wilkes County, compliments of Jones, and placed a red bow on the antenna of each vehicle coming through.
Rhinehart said she wanted to something to brighten the day of healthcare workers and saw something similar which took place in Pennsylvania and it brought tears to her eyes.
Jones made a special trip outside at 11 a.m. to meet the other staff members in front of the AMH sign to release 19 heart-shaped balloons for COVID-19.
