RALEIGH — The number of COVID-19 cases in N.C. rose to at least 3,956, with 75 dead, according to the Raleigh News & Observer as of 11:30 a.m. on April 10.
The daily North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services update as of 11 a.m. on April 10 had the numbers at 3,908 positive cases, with 423 hospitalized and 74 dead.
“Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people in North Carolina who have or had COVID-19," N.C. DHHS stated.
The N.C. DHHS's website is updated once a day in the morning. The data on the News & Observer is updated throughout the day and numbers may differ from the ones reported by the DHHS.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported 467,184 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 4:47 p.m. April 9, with 16,736 reported deaths. The university also reports that 26,522 patients have recovered from the virus nationwide.
Ashe County has three confirmed cases of the virus, with 43 total tests being done in the county, according to AppHealthCare, the district health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.
The third positive case in Ashe was confirmed by AppHealthCare on April 8 and the individual is an Appalachian State University student with known travel history, who has not been on campus since March 4. They are currently recovering at home and local health department staff has identified close contacts who are also in quarantine.
Watauga County has eight reported cases, including a non-resident with the virus who is self-isolating in the county, according to AppHealthCare. There have been 74 tests collected by AppHealthCare in the county while there have been 179 total tests completed by outside agencies.
Caldwell County has 10 reported cases, including six reported on April 4, while Wilkes County has four reported cases and one death. Avery County has no reported cases, according to the N.C. DHHS. Johnson County (Tenn.) has two reported cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The deaths in N.C. from COVID-19 have primarily been in people 65 and up (84 percent), according to the N.C. DHHS data.
A total of 57,645 tests have been completed, according to the N.C. DHHS as of April 10. The number of tests completed comes from the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs, the agency stated.
More Information
Centers for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
NCDHHS: ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus
AppHealthCare: www.apphealthcare.com
Appalachian Regional Healthcare System: apprhs.org/COVID19
