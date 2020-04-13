RALEIGH — N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced and signed a new executive order on April 9 that limited stores that are still open to having no more than 20 percent of its fire-code capacity, or five people for every 1,000 square feet, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“This should make shopping safer for everyone and help prevent stores from becoming flashpoints for virus transmission,” Cooper said on April 9.
The order is effective at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 13. Cooper said that the order is enforceable as a Class II misdemeanor.
The order also includes other social distancing policies, Cooper said, including making six feet of distance at places where people need to gather, like checkout lines. Stores are also mandated to perform “frequent environmental cleaning and routine disinfection.”
“The order also encourages stores to make hand sanitizer accessible, set shopping times for seniors and at-risk people, use shields at check-out and mark aisles as one-way to limit traffic,” Cooper said. “I know a number of stores have already taken steps like these, and I thank them.”
The second part of the new Cooper order includes mandatory protective measures for nursing homes that had previously been recommended as guidance. Those measures include preventing dining and group activities in common spaces, requiring face masks for employees and screening of those employees.
“We are focusing efforts on these congregant care institutions since the nature of the virus makes them easy targets for outbreaks,” Cooper said.
The third part of this order requires additional measures that will get more unemployment claims processed faster, Cooper said.
“The order makes it easier for employers to file a batch of claims on behalf of their employees,” Cooper said. “This is known as an attached claim.”
Cooper said the state has accepted 497,000 unemployment claims and has sent $40.3 million to N.C. residents as of April 9. According to Cooper, federal funds are set to be distributed by April 19.
