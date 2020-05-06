JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners held its regularly scheduled meeting on May 4 at 9 a.m. at Ashe County Courthouse.
The meeting was not open to the public due to COVID-19, but was live-streamed as usual on the Ashe County Government website for the community to watch.
There was one public comment via phone call during the meeting, Sherrie Edwards of West Jefferson.
During her call, Edwards addressed the ban on short-term rentals. Edwards said that since the county has not seen any type of surge that would cause any overworking for hospitals and medical staff she would like to see the short-term rental ban end on May 8 and not be extended any further.
She also asked that the commissioners consider drafting a resolution to be sent to Gov. Roy Cooper asking that the counties be able to make decisions on their own, regarding the reopening of small businesses.
“We’re a small community and we depend on our small businesses. And our small businesses we’re gonna see folding if they aren’t allowed to reopen,” Edwards said. “So it is a great concern as a resident of Ashe County, a small business owner myself that we allow our businesses to safely go back to work.”
The commissioners thanked Edwards for her comment and for what she does in the community.
Susan Carter, owner and operator of Twin Rivers Campground in the Crumpler community wanted a letter to be considered by the Board that she received from the governor’s office in regards to the operation of her business.
Chairman Todd McNeill read a portion of the letter aloud, which contained information about social distancing, hand washing, routine cleaning of frequently touched services and facilitating online or remote access by customers if possible.
McNeill also received an email from Grace Dillon of Todd addressing that over 1 million Americans live full-time nomadic lives whose only homes are RVs, trailers and vans.
“Not all have family, some are retired, but also many have been employed and lost their jobs too. They are self-contained in their homes like the rest of us, as opposed to sleeping in a motel or Airbnb, etc. that is public,” Dillon said in the email.
Dillon said many of these people travel to seasonal positions with Walmart, Amazon or servicing the National Park System and resorts.
“These people are suffering along with others, they are an integral part of society. Campgrounds are much more than vacation places, my point is nothing is as simple as it appears. Things need to be carefully considered,” Dillon said in the email.
Ashe County Manager Adam Stumb briefly addressed the topic of short-term rentals.
The county’s restrictions are set to expire Friday, May 8 and if they do expire and short-term rentals are able to reopen people, Stumb said people will be encouraged to practice social distancing, bring groceries, etc.
“As we move toward May 8, I still think we need to be careful and not gamble with public health,” Commissioner Larry Dix said. “... But I need some reassurance from the folks that own small businesses that do rent and lease, that they will hopefully make sure that all of this is still practiced, the social distancing, the recommendations from the CDC, the recommendations form the health department and Emergency Management.”
Dix added that Ashe County has done well and thinks the county is at a point where it can consider moving forward. However, he thinks the people need to continue to practice what has been done thus far to keep things safe within county limits.
Vice Chairman Larry Rhodes said in his almost 22 years serving on the BOC, decisions associated with COVID-19 were some of the hardest he has had to make.
“The campgrounds and the short-term rentals on the bed and breakfast, and they stated yes the numbers are down and its because the folks in Ashe County are taking care of ourselves,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes said once everything opens back up and people are able to come into the county from high risk areas, potentially exposing residents who work at local stores at risk, is something that the BOC needs to take into consideration.
“Again, as I say this is one of the hardest things that I think I’ve been hit with in the opportunity of being on the Board and I don’t take it lightly because small businesses need to be opened back up,” Rhodes said.
Ashe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patty Gambill provided an update on COVID-19.
According to Gambill, four out of the five positive cases in Ashe County have passed the isolation period but one of the four is experiencing ongoing issues.
“Thus far, we have not have any hospitalizations or deaths. The fifth positive is related to an ongoing outbreak within a food processing facility in an adjoining county,” Gambill said.
Gambill said the health department and local providers are continuing to offer testing to individuals experiencing fever and respiratory system symptoms but are not broadly testing people without symptoms.
“As of Friday evening, Ashe AppHealthCare had completed six tests and other providers had completed 69 tests and there are eight of those results pending,” Gambill said.
In closing, McNeill shared his appreciation for grocery store workers.
“The grocery workers, they’ve really stepped up, they’ve taken on some added responsibilities. And I dare say they’re not getting any extra pay and I appreciate those efforts,” McNeill said. “I appreciate those efforts and there’s a lot of other industries too, but the grocery workers were on my mind this morning. I try to tell them every time I go in if they hand me a clean cart that they just wiped down, I try to thank them.”
McNeill also took the time to extend the county’s gratitude to the NC General Assembly for a unanimous vote in support of a relief bill for the COVID-19 crisis that will help all counties and municipalities.
This meeting and previous meetings are available at https://ashecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
