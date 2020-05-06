Emergency restrictions on short-term rentals in Ashe County (including those in the towns of West Jefferson and Lansing) are tentatively scheduled to expire on Friday, May 8, provided that there are no significant changes in the public health situation.
The short-term rental restrictions, which temporarily banned rentals and leases of less than 60 days in Ashe County, were announced on March 25 as a preventive measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in Ashe.
Travelers coming to Ashe County are being encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival in Ashe and are asked to bring enough groceries, supplies and medications to cover the length of this self-quarantine period.
It is important that visitors to Ashe County realize that, as with most parts of the country, many retail stores, restaurants, public parks and attractions may still be closed here in Ashe. Additionally, those retailers and dining establishment that are currently open for business may be operating under reduced hours and have limited supplies available.
“As we enter into the first phase of eased restrictions, it is a critical time for people to continue practicing vigilance by staying home if they are at higher risk or have any symptoms, wear a cloth face covering or mask while in public spaces, maintain six feet or more distance between you and others, and remain committed to frequent hand washing. We fully anticipate more cases to be identified and reported in the days and weeks ahead,” AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.