Following is a summary of key information related to COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) and impacts Ashe County and surrounding areas. Check ashepostandtimes.com for additional coverage on the virus and its impacts.
NC COVID-19 CASE COUNT: 15 (14 presumed positive, 1 confirmed positive). More info: Click HERE. In a March 12 statement issued at 8:04 p.m., AppHealthCare said there were no known cases in Watauga or Ashe counties. New guidance: If symptomatic, call your health provider and don't go to ER unless there is a true medical emergency. People at high risk should stay home if possible. If sick, stay at home and avoid using mass transit. More information: https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/news/covid--positive-tests-up-to-in-nc-hospitals-enact/article_ad40276e-4245-5929-8936-a7ad8181fb12.html
CANCELLATIONS: Events canceled or postponed out of precaution to prevent the spread of the virus include Merlefest. More information: https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/news/merlefest-canceled-options-available-for-tickets-already-purchased/article_938b858f-48be-5606-b2a8-3e746306c683.html
COLLEGES: Appalachian State has extended its spring break by one week and is moving many classes to online instruction beginning on March 23. Outside events and gatherings of 100 or more people will be canceled or postponed unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor or provost. Lees-McRae is also moving classes online and canceling events with 20 people or more. More info: CLICK HERE.
SCHOOLS: Ashe County Schools has decided to cancel the administration of the SAT tomorrow, March 14 at Ashe County High School. More information: CLICK HERE.
SPORTS: The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has suspended the spring season until April 6. The Sun Belt Conference has suspended all regular-season and championship athletic events indefinitely. More info: Click HERE.
ASHE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL: On March 12, expanded visitor restrictions went into effect. The hospital asks that those who are not members of a patient's immediate family refrain from visiting unless absolutely necessary, regardless of the visitor's age or health status.
COURTS AND EMERGENCY SERVICES: North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announced in a press conference Friday, March 13 they are recommending all cases at the District and Superior Court levels be continued for at least one month. Beasley said it is in the public's best interest to reduce large gatherings, and this was how the court system can support that.
Ashe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patty Gambill stated, “AppHealthCare Director Jen Greene and I have been holding Community Partners meetings for the last two weeks with various organizations and groups including the hospital, sheriff’s office, school system, long term care facilities, assisted living facilities, group homes and emergency services. I’ve also met with the fire rescue association. Both AppHealthCare and Ashe County Emergency Management have been distributing guidance from the CDC and NCDHHS for several weeks. Our dispatch center and emergency services organizations will be following those established guidelines which are centered around Infection Control, Workplace Protection, Community Mitigation Activities and Exposures.” She added citizens can call (866) 462-3821 for more information.
Ashe County Sheriff Phil Howell said the Ashe County Sheriff's Office began preparing roughly three weeks ago, and have implemented new policies in the Ashe County Detention Center and for deputies.
"One of our biggest concerns is what happens in the jail, especially if we get a case and how we take new inmates and what we do during that time. The biggest thing we are doing is we are quarantining all new inmates," Howell said. "We have two pods that have nothing but isolation cells. We are putting all new inmates in individual cells for anywhere from 15 to 30 days."
Howell added air filters have been added in between the Detention Center's four pods, and the lack of face-to-face visits with inmates, instead being done via video, can only help the situation.
Deputies are now doing as much as they can remotely, asking for pictures to be sent and reports over the phone as a way to cut down on potential infection. Officers have also been instructed to avoid entering confined spaces, instead opting to conduct business outside.
PUBLIC FACILITIES: The Ashe County Public Library is taking measures to stop the spread of germs, such as creating more distance between guests, cleaning items and having ample amounts of hand sanitizer, County Librarian Suzanne Moore said. Moore added there has yet to be hard restrictions placed in Ashe, but they are monitoring Ashe, Wilkes and Watauga County and will take their lead.
ARTS: Ashe County Arts Council Executive Director Jeff Fissel said the Arts Council is being patient and examining all possibilities for upcoming events. Fissel said concerts and events such as Spring Fest may have to be postponed or cancelled, but it is too early to make those decisions. Rebecca Herman said the Ashe County Little Theatre is waiting to make a decision when it comes to upcoming programming. The ACLT has their next show, "Who's On First?" scheduled for March 27-29.
EVENTS: Stomp & Brew board member Harry Gaylor said the event, which is scheduled for May 9, has not been postponed or cancelled. He added the board is following the lead of the Merlefest organizers, and the decision on Stomp & Brew will be made based on the music festival's choices moving forward.
FAITH: The following list regarding church services and activities will be regularly updated as decisions are made and Ashe Post & Times is informed.
Bald Mountain Baptist Church will proceed in holding regularly scheduled worship services.
Bethany United Methodist Church has canceled Sunday worship services for the next two weeks.
Calvary United Methodist Church has canceled Sunday worship services for the next two weeks. However, the smaller church groups will still be holding their regularly scheduled services.
Creston United Methodist Church will be holding regular Sunday worship services on March 15 but will not hold worship service on March 22.
Happy Trails Cowboy Church will proceed in holding their regular evening worship service on March 16 and plan to continue holding their regular services on Monday and Thursday evenings.
Jefferson United Methodist Church will be canceling regular worship services for the next two weeks as well as Wednesday night dinners.
Midway Baptist Church will proceed in holding regularly scheduled worship services.
Mount Olive Baptist Church will proceed in holding regularly scheduled worship services.
Warrensville Baptist Church will proceed in holding regularly scheduled worship services.
West Jefferson Church of Christ will proceed in holding regularly scheduled worship services.
Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church will proceed in holding regularly scheduled worship services.
