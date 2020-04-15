JEFFERSON — Like nearly every corner of the country, Ashe County is enduring the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents are coming together to help each other and local charitable organizations, churches, not-for-profit organizations and governmental agencies are finding a way to work together to keep everybody in Ashe County fed.
With large numbers of our residents out of work as a result of this public health crisis, many of whom may have never struggled before with food insecurities, our local charitable organizations are finding that they’re feeding more people than ever, and they’re seeing new faces show up for these food distributions.
Recently, Musicians Mission of Mercy, a local organization, picked up 4,400 pounds of meat which included Easter hams, for distribution to children and their families.
Musicians Mission of Mercy is also expecting two semi-truck loads of food and other life essentials to come into Ashe County by the end of April. The Ashe Sharing Center and First Baptist Church of West Jefferson are covering the transportation cost for the trucks delivering these items.
Throughout Ashe County, organizations and churches including Ashe Really Cares, Jefferson United Methodist Church, the Salvation Army, the Ashe Sharing Center and Ashe Outreach Ministries continue their work around the clock. This work is mostly carried out by volunteers and each organization has seen a significant increase in their food distributions.
Due to the significant increase in need, these organizations are in need of monetary donations. Those who are able to donate may contact one of the organizations below. Anyone who is need of food assistance are encouraged to reach out to one of the organizations listed.
Ashe County Sharing Center located in Jefferson, is a food pantry located in where residents in-need can pick up food once per month. More information is available by calling (336) 846-7019.
Ashe Outreach Ministries, located in Creston, allows residents to pick up food once per month from their pantry on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. For more information about Ashe Outreach and their services call (336) 385-1314.
Ashe Really Cares is a Baptist ministry located in West Jefferson that provides food to those in need and can be reached at (336) 846-5234.
Jefferson United Methodist Church is located in Jefferson, NC and has resources available on Tuesdays from 9am to Noon and every third Thursday from 6-7 p.m. Additional information about the church or their resources is available by calling (336) 846-9512.
Ashe County Department of Social Services located in Jefferson, at the courthouse, is among many other services that administers the Federal Food and Nutrition Services program (formerly called Food Stamps).
Residents with internet access also can find information about these services though Ashe DSS’s website by locating the ePASS page. ePass is a quick and easy way for individuals and families to learn about and apply for available benefits and services.
More information about DSS and their services is available at (336) 846-5719.
“We know that in the coming weeks, many in our community may face food shortages for the first time in their lives,” said Adam Stumb, Ashe County Manager. “People who have never had to reach out for help before are finding the help they need in a network of food distribution organizations and programs that are bound together through kindness and charity.”
In addition to the food resources listed above, Ashe County Schools is continuing to provide free meals for all children age 18 and under. The meals are being delivered Monday-Friday by bus delivery routes from each of the elementary schools. The buses depart their respective schools with meals loaded at 10:30 a.m. each weekday.
Ashe County Schools has been providing these meal deliveries, which are free for all students age 18 and younger, since March 23 with the exception of spring break.
Those with any questions or concerns regarding the delivery of meals may contact their school between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge Elementary can be reached at (336) 384-4500.
Mountain View Elementary can be reached at (336) 982-4200.
Westwood Elementary can be reached at (336) 877-2921.
The Ashe County High School Food Pantry is also available Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. by appointment only. Those in need of services may call the school at (336) 846-2400 with any questions.
“What has always made Ashe County a special place is the people,” said Travis Birdsell, county extension director. “Now we are facing unprecedented challenges, but we will get through this together. Our priority is to meet our neighbor’s needs and keep everyone safe in the process by supporting the organizations that have been here helping day in and day out. Kindness and generosity are the hope that everyone needs right now and in the coming weeks.”
