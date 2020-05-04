WILKESBORO — Crossroads Harley Davidson showed their support for Wilkes County healthcare workers, EMS, EMT, Law Enforcement and Firefighters on Saturday, May 2 with a virtual concert that aired live on Facebook featuring the Darrell Harwood band.
In addition to the Facebook live concert, a free drive through BBQ meal was offered to local heroes.
“Healthcare workers and first responders are on the front lines fighting the Covid 19 outbreak,” said Mike Lipford, General Manager. “These brave individuals are our friends, neighbors and relatives. “We were proud to find a simple way to honor them,” he said.
Crossroads Harley Davidson is located at 1921 US Highway 421. The dealership offers trained service technicians, genuine parts and accessories and a large selection of new and used Harley Davidson Motorcycles. Crossroads is an official retail store for authentic Harley Davidson Motorclothes and accessories.
One-on-one sales appointments can be made by calling (336) 667-1003.
