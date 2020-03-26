JEFFERSON — With the closure of K-12 public schools in the state until May 15, some working parents have been forced to seek childcare options. Daycare centers in Ashe County remain open, but have altered their operations as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19.
Ashe Developmental Day School, located in Jefferson, began an adjusted schedule on March 17.
According to their Facebook page, where they regularly post updates and any operational changes, the center is now open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The main entrance is to be used only for all drop-off or pickup and only one person from each family is allowed to enter the building.
ADDS also asks parents not to let their children bring extra items from home including blankets and toys.
On March 20, they made a post regarding their payment policy.
"After careful consideration, we would like to offer families who are opting out of care right now, the ability to pay a reduced rate of 50% of your normal fee-beginning next week. This would be paid in order to "hold" your child's slot and prevent them from going off of our ever-growing waiting list," the post reads.
Any updates about ADDS or their services can be found on their Facebook page @AsheDaySchool. For additional inquiries or concerns, call the center at (336) 846-7791.
Generations Child Development Center located in West Jefferson sent out a letter to parents from Executive Director Patricia Calloway and Director Jessica Carter regarding their services on March 20.
"We have felt intense pressure to remain open to serve parents that need child care, especially those in essential positions that include some of our own employees. Ultimately, we aired on the side of the most conservative choice and decided to close another week as this situation seems to be peaking in intensity," Calloway said. "We know that our services are important and that this may create an added hardship for some families, however, most parents have been very understanding."
According to Calloway, the facility is giving consideration to the operation of the daycare on a week-by-week basis and are focusing on providing on crucial support for their older population.
The center had closed from March 16-20 and the decision was made to close for an additional week on March 20.
"We hope you understand that our proximity to the vulnerable population served by Ashe Services for Aging, with several programs still in operation at present to meet individuals’ basic daily needs, is a consideration in all of this that other childcare centers in the community are not faced with," a letter reads.
Carter and Calloway continue to consult and closely monitor the current COVID-19 situation in the state. Family input on a survey sent out March 19 was closely analyzed and helped guide our final decision
"Answers to your questions around these specifics are coming. We will be in communication by the close of next week with a decision regarding the week of March 30. In the meantime, please take care of yourselves and one another," the letter reads.
Any updates or additional information about their services can be found on their Facebook page @generationscdcadc. The center can be reached at (336) 246-2655
Mt. Jefferson Child Development Center, located in Jefferson, announced on its Facebook page March 16 that they will remain open and will do so until advised otherwise.
Since K-12 schools are closed statewide, their pre-K class is also closed.
According to their statement, they will only be open to families of which both parents/guardians are required to go to work. They ask that families do not bring their child in if they do not have to go to work because they are trying to limit group sizes as much as possible.
The center also that children refrain from bringing personal items from home such as blankets, toys and books into the facilities.
"We are working hard to ensure that we can continue to operate as normal as possible during these unsure times and we appreciate you working with us as we struggle to figure everything out. These are unchartered waters that we are in; none of us have ever had to make these hard decisions," the statement reads.
Updates or additional information can be obtained by visiting their Facebook page @Mt. Jefferson Child Development Center or by calling the center at (336) 846-2208.
