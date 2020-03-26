WEST JEFFERSON — LifeStore Bank, a local community bank, wants consumers to know the safest place for their money is in the bank and know their Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. FDIC insured deposits are safe. LifeStore provides answers to some of the most frequently asked banking questions being presented at this time:
Q: Can I still have access to my money?
A: We have a number of safe and secure methods for you to access your money. We are temporarily limiting lobby access to appointment only. The drive thru is open at the following locations: 1441 Mt. Jefferson Road, West Jefferson; 840 East Main Street, Jefferson and 1675 Blowing Rock Road in Boone.
• You can withdraw cash, check balances or make deposits at our ATMs located at the West Jefferson, Mt. Jefferson rd., Jefferson, and Boone locations.
• Our mobile banking app and online banking are convenient ways to check your balance, pay bills, transfer money and deposit checks.
• Take advantage of our mortgage app to explore mortgage options or start the home buying process and complete your application online.
• The LifeStore customer support team can assist you on the phone from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM Mon-Fri and 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday
• LifeStore asks customers who need to conduct certain business in-person such as open accounts, safe deposit box access, loan transactions or insurance payments, to schedule an office appointment by calling 800-723-4718.
Q: Is my money still FDIC insured?
A: Regardless of the bank’s operating arrangements, your money is insured by the FDIC. Deposits with an FDIC-insured bank or savings institution will continue to be protected up to at least $250,000.
Q: Will there be enough cash during a pandemic or other national disaster? Do I need to keep large amounts of cash in my possession to protect myself in case there is not enough cash available in the future?
A: The Federal Reserve System has and will continue to meet the currency needs of banking customers. Be assured that sufficient resources are available to handle customer needs. Consumers are encouraged to continue to conduct transactions as they normally would.
Keep in mind, the safest place for your money is inside an FDIC-insured bank. Having significant sums of cash to fund more than your normal activities might seem like a good idea, but cash is also subject to loss or could make you a target for theft. Banks will continue to ensure that their customers have access to funds either directly or electronically, and inside an FDIC-insured bank, your funds are protected by the FDIC. Since 1933, no depositor has ever lost a penny of FDIC insured funds.
Q: Is there anyone I can speak with if I have detailed questions about my FDIC deposit insurance coverage?
A: Yes, the standard insurance amount is $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, for each account ownership category. This video provides an explanation on how the coverage works and if you have questions or if your accounts exceed the insured limits, please call us at 800-723-4718 to discuss your options.
Q: Should I be worried about my debit card working during this pandemic?
A: Credit and debit cards and other payment systems will operate as normal. You can use your debit card to make purchases, or at our ATMs for withdrawals. Take advantage of the all convenient features at our ATMs as well as our online and mobile banking options. You don’t need to
worry about an interruption, we are well equipped to serve you and if you have questions, please call 800-723-4718.
While everyone may be social distancing, know that we are here if you have any financial questions or concerns. We are here to help. We are closely monitoring the coronavirus (COVID 19) situation and when we make changes to operating hours, we will post all updates to our website and Facebook.
