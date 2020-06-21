JEFFERSON — Phyllis Yates, Superintendent of Ashe County Schools is retiring effective July 1. Complying with social distancing guidelines, on Thursday, June 25, the Board of Education will sponsor a drive-through celebration to honor Yates.
The celebration will take place at the Central Support Services office, which is located at 320 South Street in Jefferson.
All current and previous students, staff and parents, along with the Ashe County community is invited to attend the drive-by between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m.
Students are encouraged to write notes or draw pictures and post them on the bus located at the CSS that day.
The Ashe County Art Tribe will be present to help students leave their hand prints on a congratulatory banner.
The route begins at the intersections of Main Street and South Street, driving past Fletcher Memorial Church to 320 South Street before exiting left on Ivy Street.
Be on the lookout for the signs and join the community in celebrating Superintendent Yates.
