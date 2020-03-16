The Ashe County Department of Social Services remains dedicated to helping citizens in their time of need. At this time the offices remain open. In light of the concerns about COVID-19, some people may prefer not to come to the office to apply for, renew or ask about much needed assistance. In that case, there are other ways to get their needs met.
- For Adult and Family Medicaid and Food and Nutrition Services Applications, the best option is to apply online at: https://epass.nc.gov/CitizenPortal/application.do
At this website you can make an application for Medicaid and Food and Nutrition Services.
If you are unable to apply online we also offer these options:
- You can call (336) 846-5719 and ask for an application for these programs be mailed to you. You can then complete the application and mail or fax it back to the agency. We provide a self-addressed envelope for the return of the application or the fax number is (336) 846-5895.
- You can call (336) 846-5719 and ask to make an application via telephone for Medicaid or FNS. The caseworker can do the interview with you by phone and then mail the application for you to sign and return. (NOTE: Applications taken by phone cannot be processed until the application is signed and returned.)
- You can also email the completed application to us at: dssinfo@ashecountygov.com
For Food and Nutrition Services Recertification forms or information you need to return to a caseworker that has been requested for FNS or Medicaid. You can send that to us:
- By fax to (336) 846-5895
- By email to: dssinfo@ashecountygov.com
- By mail to: Ashe County DSS, 150 Government Circle, Suite 1400, Jefferson, NC 28640
For Medicaid Transportation:
- You can call in to apply or recertify for this service at (336) 846-5688
- If you have Verification of Receipt of Services for Gas Reimbursement you can:
- By fax to (336) 846-5764
- By email to: dssinfo@ashecountygov.com
- By mail to: Ashe County DSS, 150 Government Circle, Suite 1400, Jefferson, NC 28640
The gas vouchers can be mailed back to you at your current address.
