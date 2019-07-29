ASHE COUNTY — Ashe County Emergency Management has advised citizens of the county to be on the lookout for two black males, possibly armed.
“Both are described as being approximately 6 feet tall, one with an Afro and one with loose dreadlocks,” ACEM said on Facebook. “They were last seen near the Dollar General near Wade Bare Road in Jefferson.”
ACEM said not to approach the two men if spotted — the Ashe County Sheriff's Office should be contacted at (336) 846-5600.
The notice was published on Facebook by ACEM at about 5:30 a.m.
Ashe Post & Times will provide more information on the situation as it is made available by authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.