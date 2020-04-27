JEFFERSON — Several weeks ago Ashe County Emergency Management sent messages through the community that first responders and medical professionals in the area were in need of supplies in the face of the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. You, the people have Ashe County, have answered those calls and we wanted to take a moment to thank you.
Since our request for supplies went out via the newspaper, social media, radio and even just through word-of-mouth, we have received generous donations of: N95 respirators, toilet paper, gloves, surgical masks, face shields, Pepsi products (like sodas and juices) and more.
These critical supplies have been distributed to the areas where they were needed the most, like Ashe Memorial Hospital, Medi-Home Health, Mt. Jefferson Family Medicine, Forest Ridge Assisted Living, various fire departments throughout Ashe County, the Ashe County Rescue Squad, our local law enforcement agencies and the Department of Social Services. Seeing these supplies roll in over the last few weeks has been inspiring and it really speaks to the sense of community that we enjoy here in Ashe County. We know that these donations didn’t come easy for many, as they no doubt wondered, in the face of all of this uncertainty we are going through, if they should have kept those supplies back for themselves- and yet they gave. Thank you, Ashe County.
There may be more things we need to ask of the community in the days going forward. Right now, one of our more pressing needs is for donations of quart and gallon-sized Ziplock for food distribution sites throughout the county. If you find that you’re able to donate some of these bags, please drop them off at Family Central between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday – Friday, at the gym door. Again, we mostly just wanted to take this opportunity to say, "thank you." We asked, and you answered.
