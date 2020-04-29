WEST JEFFERSON — The Friends of the Library held its regularly scheduled Blood Drive on April 25 at Ashe County Public Library in the Community Room. Due to COVID-19, this particular drive operated under unique guidelines.
According to FOL member Marcia Rowe, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, they had a successful drive. Although the library remained closed to the public, the lower level Community Room was opened for use during the drive.
Rowe said all staff and volunteers had temperature checks prior to the beginning of the drive. As each prospective donor came into the downstairs lobby area, their temperature was checked by an American Red Cross staff member. After the temperature check, they were signed in by volunteer Eyvone Ham.
According to Rowe, all present were required to have a mask or face covering. For those without one, the Red Cross provided masks. Only four donors at a time were able to enter the Community Room, where chairs were placed for physical distancing where they waited to be called for their health history.
Several tables were set up in the canteen area, where donors could rest for a few minutes after having their blood drawn.
“It is important to eat and drink something after donating blood and to be certain there are no adverse reactions,” Rowe said.
According to Rowe, only packaged snacks, juice and water were provided and the extra goodies that are typically provided by volunteer Marcia Ambrose were missed.
As far as the outcome from the drive, Rowe said their goal for the drive was 37 units and they surpassed that goal by collecting 47 units. The units collected consisted of 43 whole blood and two power red (which count as two units each).
Rowe said from her perspective it was a strange blood drive and she did not enjoy wearing a face mask all day, but she has a newfound respect for caregivers who are working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Rowe, 22 donors have signed up for the next drive which will be held on June 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.