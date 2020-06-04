WEST JEFFERSON — As part of an ASPCA Relief & Recovery Initiative, there will be a free pet food distribution on Monday, June 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
This service is being provided subject to eligibility and availabilty for Ashe County residents impacted by COVID-19.
Families impacted or in need of these services are encouraged to call the hotline at (855) 434-9285.
Please see accompanying flyer for additional information.
