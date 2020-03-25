Appalachian Regional Library, with public libraries in Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes Counties, is now closed to the public due to the COVID 19 situation, until such a time as we feel it is safe to reopen to the public. We are acting out of an abundance of caution both for our staff and for the library users who come into our buildings. We are constantly assessing the ongoing situation with the hope of opening to the public again as soon as safely possible. We have adjusted our hours of curbside service. Each library may be offering this service on a different schedule, so please call ahead.
The new hours at which curbside pickup of materials will be offered, beginning Tuesday, March 31, at the Ashe County Public Library are as follows: Tuesday through Saturday noon to 4 p.m.
Below is a list of services currently offered at our libraries. Please call your local library to inquire about availability of any service you are interested in.
• Curbside book, book on tape, or DVD delivery – adult or children’s materials
• Craft Kits for checkout through curbside delivery
• NC Kids Digital – ebooks for children
• OverDrive – ebooks for adults
• Access to other ebooks on the NC Live site: https://www.nclive.org/browse#format-ebooks
• Access to streaming videos through NC Live: https://fod.infobase.com/nd_Home.aspx
• Access to wi-fi in our parking lots 24/7
Library material may be returned at our book drops at any time. No fines are being charged at this time.
Check with your local library for updates, and for hours that our limited services are offered and details specific to that location:
https://www.arlibrary.org/ashe Ashe County Public Library
https://www.arlibrary.org/watauga Watauga County Public Library & Western Watauga Branch Library
https://www.arlibrary.org/wilkes Wilkes County Public Library & Traphill Branch Library
