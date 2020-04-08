WEST JEFFERSON — As COVID-19 continues to spread and health supplies are selling out rapidly, local businesses and community members are showing their support for frontline workers by assembling necessary supplies to fight the pandemic.
United Chemi-Con Inc., located in Lansing, produces large Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors for the majority of worldwide original equipment manufacturers that produce various industrial and power market equipment.
According to plant manager Steve Katz, United Chemi-Con is a business that continues to operate during this time because most of their products are considered “essential.”
Katz said among some applications that UCC-Lansing’s product is used for include HVAC and other items for buildings including hospitals, long-term care facilities, refrigeration for food production, distribution and storage, water and waste water facilities, electric grid control, green energy including solar and wind, oil production, military and to support the manufacturing and distribution of numerous other products.
During this critical time with COVID-19, one of UCC’s products is a snap-in style capacitor that is assembled in a power supply that runs a ventilator.
According to Katz, last week the company was first approached to make 6,000 of these capacitors, but by the end of the week the orders had grown to 19,000. UCC expedited the first 2,400, and is now finishing assembly and testing with plans for the components to be shipped this week.
“This gives UCC employees a strong sense of pride in supporting the continued supply of critical components to a wide variety of essential goods that all of us tend to take for granted,” Katz said. “The local community, state and nation should recognize and acknowledge the commitment that all workers in ‘essential’ manufacturing jobs are making today for the immediate needs of the USA.”
In a different capacity, two local women, Debbie Lyall and Miachelle Hamby, have put their sewing skills to work and have been making masks for those in the healthcare field and other essential employees.
Lyall began making masks at her residence after seeing a post on Facebook where a woman was trying to sell masks for a profit and asking for donations to help make the masks. This bothered Lyall and she called her daughter, Jeanne Lambert, who works at Ashe Memorial Hospital to ask if their employees could use homemade masks. After her daughter told her that they could use them, with or without the HEPA filter built in, Lyall began searching for a pattern on Pinterest and began sewing.
“A lot of people offered me money but I refused. I was raised to help people if possible,” Lyall said.
Lyall now resides in Wilkes County, but she was born in Ashe and lived there for 50 years. She has donated to Ashe Memorial Hospital and Watauga Sheriff’s Department where her son, Brian Lyall, works as a deputy, a funeral home in Wilkesboro as well as several cleaning ladies who work at Wilkes Regional Medical center. She also has donated her homemade masks to a few nurses who work at doctor’s offices in Ashe.
Although Lyall had run out of filters and material, when the funeral home called asking for masks she realized she was not done. She then Googled the filters online and found there was a long wait for precut filter — so she found out how to get filters from furnace filters. The masks she makes use filters with the highest rating which removes allergens and viruses. In order to assemble the mask with the filter, the cardboard and wiring has to be removed. Lyall said this is the hardest part because the wiring is sharp. Once the wiring is removed from the filter, she then removes the folds and cuts it to the appropriate shape and size.
“I’ve had lots of sweet people ask where to get the filters and how to make the masks. So hopefully with God’s will, we will get several more made,” Lyall said.
As of April 6, Lyall has sewn more than 150 masks.
Miachelle Hamby has also been sewing masks from home for those who are need of them. She and her husband, Richard, own Northwestern Emergency Vehicles in West Jefferson. Their company, which is considered an essential business, is what motivated her to begin making the masks since their employees are all still working.
Hamby said that they want to make sure that both their employees and customers are taken care of during this critical time. Their daughter, Karrington, is an employee at Ingles in West Jefferson and she wants her to be as safe as possible by wearing a face mask.
According to Hamby, she also experienced people trying to sell supplies such as masks on Facebook, which also motivated her to make a difference in the community. She said she is willing to help anyone that asks for one and will do what she can to ensure that they get one.
“If you have the ability to do something to help them you should step up and do so. Not try and make money. God will bless you when you help others,” Hamby said.
