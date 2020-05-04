JEFFERSON — In honor of National Healthcare Week, the public is invited to join in on a "Honk for Healthcare" parade on Hospital Avenue on Friday, May 8.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and those interested in saluting the healthcare workers of Ashe County may show their support by participating with their lights flashing and horns honking.
The plan is for the community to serve as the parade and the planned route will be driving down Hospital Avenue in Jefferson and around both AMH and Margate Health and Rehabilitation Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.