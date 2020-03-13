WEST JEFFERSON — According to employees at local stores in Ashe County, there has been a notable decrease in products including hand soap, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and fever-reducing medication as a result of COVID-19.
The surplus of shoppers filling their carts with necessities for personal hygiene, led to Walmart posting signage on displays for both toilet paper and hand soap.
The signage explains that the increased demand led to the store having to restrict shoppers to only purchasing two of each product.
CVS in West Jefferson does still have rolls of toilet paper available. Shift supervisor Shane Bare said that they are completely out of hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol and Clorox wipes. Customers have also been purchasing non-contact thermometers.
According to Bare, their truck only makes deliveries every two weeks instead of once a week which could pose an issue if additional shortages were to occur.
Dollar Tree in West Jefferson is currently out of toilet paper. Kathy Kearley, who has been an employee for 10 years said that they had a truck come in earlier that morning and they were already out again.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to post updates as they become available.
