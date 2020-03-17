JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Board of Aldermen met Monday, March 16, at Jefferson Town Hall for its monthly meeting, agreeing to take preventative measures against the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic.
Aldermen Kathy Ballou, Max Yates and Mark Johnston were on-hand, alongside town manager Cathy Howell and Blueford Eldreth.
The board voted unanimously in favor of closing Jefferson Town Hall to the public, in order to keep town employees healthy and stop the spread of COVID-19. The decision came after Howell announced West Jefferson had done earlier the same day.
Howell said town employees will continue to operate and fulfill their normal duties, and the town hall can be reached at (336) 846-9368.
Aldermen Charles Caudill then arrived, just in time to motion for the meeting’s adjournment.
The next scheduled meeting for the Jefferson Board of Aldermen is Monday, April 20 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.