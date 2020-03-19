ASHE COUNTY — The community organization Keep Ashe Beautiful announced Wednesday, March 18 that it is cancelling their Spring litter sweep scheduled for April 4, due to concerns over the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic.
"Keep Ashe Beautiful is keenly aware of the concerns surrounding Coronavirus and, after considerable thought, we have decided to cancel the April 4th county wide litter sweep," KAB Executive Bill Apple said in a statement sent to registered participants. "However, we do not want to discourage individuals or small groups, providing they take adequate precautions and adhere to county or state instructions, to continue to clear trash from our roads."
The organization is continuing to encourage people to clean up Ashe County, with KAB yellow safety tee shirts, drive safely signs, grabbers, bags, gloves and bottled water available for those who choose to do so. People interested can email keepashebeautiful@gmail.com for more information.
There has been no decision made yet about the litter sweep planned for Oct. 3.
Keep Ashe Beautiful is a volunteer-based, nonprofit organization with a mission to educate and inspire individuals to take action every day to improve and beautify the community environment.
For more information about Keep Ashe Beautiful, visit their Facebook page @KeepAsheBeautiful or contact keepashebeautiful@gmail.com.
