LENOIR — Blue Ridge Energy members in Ashe County will benefit from improved reliability and capacity to serve the area as the cooperative completes a major transmission line grade upgrade taking place midnight Friday, May 29 through the morning of May 30.
The project will take place in the areas of Lansing, Warrensville, Jefferson and West Jefferson. Every effort is being made to prevent outages during this process.
The project involves converting 44 kV transmission lines to 100 kV and is part of Blue Ridge Energy’s Long Range Plan to meet power demands of members now and for decades into the future based on current growth trends and projections.
The project also included a new Lansing substation which is already complete and energized.
The Cooperative’s engineers continuously monitor, oversee and plan for the Cooperative’s electric plant system so that members are provided with the most reliable and lowest cost electric service possible.
If factors beyond the cooperative’s control, such as weather, cause a delay on this project, Blue Ridge Energy will keep members informed.
Members who have specific questions should call Ashe Operations Manager, Mike Kincaid at (336) 846-7138, at Extension 4319.
