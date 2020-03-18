WEST JEFFERSON — Appalachian Regional Library locations, including the Ashe County Public Library, will be closed to the public from Wednesday, March 18 through at least Monday, March 30 due to the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic.
"We are acting out of an abundance of caution both for our staff and for the library users who come into our buildings," ARL announced in a press release. "We are constantly assessing the ongoing situation with the hope of opening to the public again as soon as safely possible."
Library material may be returned to to the book drops at any time, all materials will be due April 15.
Despite the closing, curbside book, book on tape, or DVD delivery – adult or children’s materials, curbside printing delivery, craft Kits for checkout through curbside delivery, N.C. Kids Digital – ebooks for children, OverDrive – ebooks for adults and wifi access in the parking lots will be available 24/7.
Curbside delivery of library materials and printed documents will be available Monday-Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., and Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Access to other ebooks on the NC Live site: https://www.nclive.org/browse#format-ebooks
Access to streaming videos through NC Live: https://fod.infobase.com/nd_Home.aspx
For more information, visit https://www.arlibrary.org/ashe or call (336) 846-2041.
