Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, LifeStore Bank is altering drive-thru hours and offering alternate ways to bank:
• Serving our customers through the drive-thru at 1441 Mt Jefferson Rd, West Jefferson; 840 East Main Street, Jefferson and at 1675 Blowing Rock Road in Boone.
• Effective Monday, April 6 the drive-thru hours are as follows:
1675 Blowing Rock Road, Boone 8am-6pm Monday-Friday
1441 Mt. Jefferson Road, W Jefferson 8am-6pm Monday-Friday
840 East Main Street, Jefferson 8am-5pm Mon-Thurs / 8am-6pm Friday
Offices are temporarily closed on Saturday in all locations.
• Services you would normally do in-person such as open accounts, transfer funds, make a loan payment or speak with a lender can be done by calling your local office, (336) 246-4344 in Ashe County and (828) 265-2580 in Boone.
• For other requests or to schedule an appointment to meet with a bank or insurance representative please call your local office. We are also here to serve you by telephone, Monday-Friday 8am-6pm. We also suggest taking advantage of these convenient methods for conducting business.
• Remember, you can make deposits at our ATMs, in addition to withdrawals.
• You can use your mobile phone to deposit a check plus, check your balance, and transfer money with either online banking or our mobile app.
• Apply for a mortgage online or download our new mortgage app., free on the app store.
• If you’re a business customer, you can find information on small business loan programs at golifestore.com.
