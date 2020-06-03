WEST JEFFERSON — LifeStore wishes to thank all of its customers and employees for their patience and cooperation during the past few weeks as they adapted to new methods for doing business when the lobbies closed.
“We have missed seeing our customers and are glad to open the lobbies at the Boone and Mt. Jefferson Road locations,” said Pam DeVall, LifeStore Retail Bank Manager.
LifeStore is using a phased approach for opening the bank lobbies and our plan follows approved guidelines by state and local health officials.
The lobbies at 1675 Blowing Rock Road in Boone and 1441 Mount Jefferson Road in West Jefferson are open 8-5 Monday - Friday. The drive-thru at these locations will be open 8 AM-6 PM Monday – Friday and we’re also excited to announce that at these locations, Saturday hours are back in our drive-thru 8 AM-Noon. LifeStore Insurance offices are now open 8-5, Monday-Friday.
A team at LifeStore has been busy working on protocols to safely reopen the lobbies, keeping the safety of employees, customers, and the communities where we are located as top priorities.
“Our employees will either wear a face covering or work behind a shield. We have enhanced our cleaning and disinfecting inside our lobbies and are conducting daily health screenings with our employees,” DeVall said.
The bank lobbies will have a LifeStore employee near the front door to greet customers and help them navigate the changes.
There are designated entrance and exits, a hand sanitizing station and floor decals to show customers where to wait and stand to social distance.
Many customers have enjoyed the convenience of our mobile app when they couldn’t come inside and we will continue offering the many contactless ways customers can do their banking with us.
For customer reference, we have included a schedule and encourage customers to check updates on our website and Facebook page or call ahead if they have questions about our hours (800) 723-4718.
LifeStore Bank
Beginning Thursday, June 4
Lobby Hours 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Mon-Fri 1675 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Mon-Fri 1441 Mt. Jefferson Rd, West Jefferson
Drive-thru 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Mon-Fri 1675 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone
8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Mon-Fri 1441 Mt. Jefferson Rd. West Jefferson
Beginning Saturday, June 6
Drive-thru Hours 8 a.m. - noon 1675 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone
8 a.m. - noon 1441 Mt. Jefferson Rd, West Jefferson
LifeStore Insurance
Beginning Thursday, June 4
Lobby Hours 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Mon-Fri
