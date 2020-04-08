WEST JEFFERSON — As COVID-19 continues to spread globally, people everywhere are feeling the effects of social isolation and trying to adjust to a new normal. Directors of local assisted living and rehab centers in Ashe County are doing whatever they can to combat any feelings of loneliness their residents and homebound clients may experience as a result of lessened social interaction.
At Ashe Services for Aging located in West Jefferson, employees continue to find ways to allow their residents to communicate with family members and friends through video chat technologies such as FaceTime. They also have been setting up regularly scheduled window visits to help keep everyone happy and connected.
Executive Director Patricia Calloway says the community has responded beautifully to the needs of their residents and staff. According to Calloway, the community is rallying support for their team and is doing anything they can for the people working on the frontlines and helping to protect the community’s most vulnerable population.
“Our residents are staying busy, staying connected and are in good spirits. We feel an intense obligation to do our very best to keep them all safe and healthy, and are blessed to be caring for them through this health crisis,” Calloway said.
Bevin South, who serves as the director of Strategic Initiatives and Special Projects said she has received several messages on Facebook asking about ways to help and she has been providing them with information about Project Connect.
Project Connect is an opportunity for members of the community to reach out to residents and homebound clients by sending them cards, drawings, videos of them singing or anything that would brighten somebody’s day.Those interested in participating can reach South at (336) 246-2461 for more information or to coordinate delivery of items.
South said that she had a conversation with the daughter of a former resident at Ashe Assisted Living. Morris Walker, who is the husband of the former resident, has a daughter, Mitzi, who works for a Performing and Visual Arts school in Greensboro. She is the leader of a service club within her school and is having her students compile videos of artwork, piano performances and other musical pieces to send to Ashe Assisted Living Residents via email. According to South, some students will also be writing letters and one student is preparing paintings on canvas to mail to them to share with the residents.
In addition to Mitzi’s club, South is continuing to work with JP Jameson, who is a professor of Psychology at Appalachian State University. Jameson’s class plans to complete their first project and he is working with South to coordinate a time for him to drop off the items from his class to residents and in-home clients. The items include personalized cards and drawings, videos, words of encouragement, etc. South said Jameson assigned each student one resident or client so that the items received will be personalized.
Additional information or updates about Ashe Services for Aging and their facilities is available on their Facebook page @Ashe Assisted Living & Memory Care or by calling (336) 846-6200.
At Forest Ridge Assisted Living in West Jefferson, the spirits of their residents are high as they engage in video calls with their friends and families, participate in spirit week and play socially-distanced bingo.
Director of Community Relations Heather Samudio says they have had a great response to their call for letters. People can send letters to FR Friends by mailing them to the facility’s physical address at 151 Village Park Drive, West Jefferson, NC 28694. Samudio said they are opening all received letters and sanitizing them before they are given to any of the residents.
Samudio said they held a spirit week for residents to dress up and the theme was salad dressings. According to Samudio, Monday was Ranch, so it was Western day, Tuesday was Taco Tuesday with salsa, so there was a Cinco de Mayo theme, Wednesday was Caesar dressing so it was toga day, Thursday is Thousand Island with a Hawaiian theme and Friday was house dressing and everyone wore Forest Ridge shirts.
“We’ve had parties, armchair travels to various places around the world, plenty of bingo which is a favorite here,” Samudio said. “We’ve tried to adhere to the social distancing by moving people six feet apart during meals, activities and church services.”
According to Samudio, Martin Little always comes to perform and since he is unable to visit due to restrictions, he did a video call for residents. Samudio said they connected the video call to the TV screen in the living room.
“The residents loved it because Martin is one of their favorites,” Samudio said.
One of the things residents enjoy most is seeing the variety of beautiful birds, according to Samudio. There are so many birds outside of their facilities, that they go through anywhere from 40 and 60 pounds of bird seed each week, Samudio said. Divine Hope Baptist Church heard about it and came through and filled up all of the bird feeders. They waved to residents as they passed their window and also did the same at Margate, according to Samudio.
“The outreach from the local community with all the support and love shown to our residents and our team members is just amazing,” Samudio said. Of course, if you know anything about Ashe County, you would expect nothing less. We have the most wonderful people in the world right here.
For any additional information or updates about Forest Ridge, visit their Facebook page @RidgeCareSeniorLiving or the website at ridgecare.com
Margate Health and Rehabilitation Center located in Jefferson has been trying to maintain as much normalcy as possible, according to Executive Director Scott Davis.
Employees have helped set up video calls and window visits between patients and their families and friends to help them stay connected during this time. Families can schedule a window visit with a resident by calling (336) 246-5581.
According to Davis, an ice cream social was held for residents and donated ice cream sandwiches were passed out in the halls. Davis said they plan to schedule a small barbecue following the rules of social distancing. It will be held in the courtyard on a nice day so residents can enjoy some fresh air.
Burnt Hill Stables held a horse parade on March 26, before the stay-at-home order was declared by Governor Roy Cooper. During the parade, local children were dressed up in costumes and residents were able to watch from their windows.
For more information about Margate and their activities and operations during this time, visit their Facebook page @MargateHealthandRehab or call (336) 246-5581.
