WEST JEFFERSON — In coordination with Ashe County Schools, McDonald's of West Jefferson will be offering a free evening meal for all students in grades K-6 every day from 4-7 p.m.
The meals began March 20 and will continue through the end of March.
The McDonald's "Student Meal" will include the student's choice of a 4-piece chicken nugget meal, plain hamburger or cheese burger and a small order of fries.
This evening meal will complement the Ashe County Schools current Grab-n-Go program. While county schools are closed this month, elementary school children can now have three meals a day, most days of the week.
They will be able to have two meals through the school's Grab-n-Go program Monday-Friday and also an additional free evening meal from McDonald's, every day of the week through the end of the month.
McDonald's provided the following list of specifics in order to take advantage of this community-wide offer.
The meals are free for students, in grades K-6, when accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The meals can be ordered in the Drive-Thru or at the front counter as a "To Go" order, since dining rooms are closed statewide per Gov. Roy Cooper. The student meal is not available on the McDonald's mobile app.
The meals may be ordered daily from 4-7 p.m. through the end of March.
These meals are only available at the McDonald's location in West Jefferson, NC.
Owners, Don and MaryAnne Moore said, "These are unprecedented times and we are happy to support the community that has supported us for so many years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.