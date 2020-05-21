CRUMPLER — The 53rd annual Memorial Day Service and Decoration at Ashelawn Memorial Gardens has been canceled due to current restrictions outlined in North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order.
“It saddens us to cancel this event for the first time in 52 years, but we do so with the safety of our Ashe County families at the forefront of our decision” said Josh Roten owner of Badger Funeral Home and Ashelawn Memorial Chapel and Gardens.
American Flags will be placed on the graves of the deceased veterans laid to rest in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens by staff and volunteers. Families are welcome to come by the cemetery to pay their respects and place flowers on the graves of their loved ones. Please continue to follow social distancing policies currently in place as you visit. It is our hope to return next year with the 54th Annual Memorial Day Service to be held the Sunday before Memorial Day of 2021.
The Roll of Honor which list the veterans we have lost since last Memorial Day, will be viewable on the Ashelawn Memorial Chapel, Gardens and Badger Funeral Home Facebook page and on our website on Monday.
We appreciate everyone’s understanding in this decision and we will continue to pray for the safety and wellness of all our community members here in Ashe County during this unprecedented time.
