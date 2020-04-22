RALEIGH — The number of COVID-19 cases in N.C. rose to at least 7,342 with 261 dead, according to the Raleigh News & Observer as of 4 p.m. on April 22.
The daily North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services update at 11 a.m. on April 22 had the numbers at 7,220 positive cases with 242 dead and 434 currently hospitalized.
“Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people in North Carolina who have or had COVID-19," N.C. DHHS stated.
Counties with the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases include Mecklenburg with 1,284 cases, Wake with 616 cases and Durham with 438 cases.
The N.C. DHHS's website is updated once a day in the morning. The data on the News & Observer is updated throughout the day.
Ashe County has four confirmed cases of the virus, as the fourth case was announced by AppHealthCare on April 10. AppHealthCare announced April 22 that 66 tests have been administered in Ashe.
The fourth case has known travel history and is recovering at home. The local health department staff have identified close contacts who are in quarantine.
The contact investigation continues to identify people who are at highest risk and need to quarantine. AppHealthCare staff are currently partnering with Boone Family Funeral Home to make outreach to close contacts who need to quarantine for 14 days to avoid potential further spread of the virus.
In their release to the public, AppHealthCare encourages those who attended a funeral service operated by Boone Family Funeral Home or visited this establishment in Ashe County from March 19 through April 2 to contact public health staff by calling the AppHealthCare office in Ashe County at (336) 246-9449 for an interview to determine whether or not guidance about the possible need for self-quarantine would be required.
Watauga County has eight reported cases, including a non-resident with the virus who is self-isolating in the county, according to AppHealthCare.
Caldwell County has 19 reported cases, including six reported on April 4, while Wilkes County has four reported cases and one death. Avery County has no reported cases, according to the N.C. DHHS. Johnson County (Tenn.) has two reported cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The deaths in N.C. from COVID-19 have primarily been in people 65 and up (84 percent), according to the N.C. DHHS data.
A total of 90,336 tests have been completed, according to the N.C. DHHS as of April 22. The number of tests completed comes from the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs, the agency stated.
According to the N.C. DHHS, test data and the number of positive cases going back by a rolling period of 10 days could be incomplete.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported 826,248 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of noon on April 22, with more than 30,000 reported deaths and over 70,000 who have reportedly recovered nationwide. The university also reports that there have been more than 4 million people tested in the United States.
