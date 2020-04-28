ASHE COUNTY — While the number of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) cases continue to climb around the currently locked-down world, Ashe numbers remain unchanged from last week, with four cases in the county.
AppHealthCare announced the first Ashe case’s confirmation April 3, a second positive April 7, a third the next day and the fourth April 10.
In a release to the public, AppHealthCare encouraged those who attended a funeral service operated by Boone Family Funeral Home or visited the establishment between March 19 through April 2 to contact public health staff by calling the AppHealthCare office in Ashe at (336) 246-9449 for an interview to determine whether or not guidance about the possible need for self-quarantine would be required.
As of Monday, April 27, there have been 72 COVID-19 tests done in Ashe, according to AppHealthCare.
The next day, there were 9,568 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, with 342 dead, according to NCDHHS. This includes eight cases in Watauga County, according to AppHealthCare. Presumptive and confirmed positive cases are in 96 counties across the state.
The number of positive cases statewide has rapidly increased since the first confirmed case in Wake County on March 3, reaching 3,000 just more than one month later and tripling in the weeks after.
Organizations from the international to the local level are encouraging people who feel sick or are symptomatic to stay home and receive medical treatment.
In a series of executive orders since March 14, Gov. Roy Cooper has closed schools, limited the size of gatherings, instituted a stay-at-home order, shut down non-essential businesses, limited the capacity of businesses still in operation and barred dining in at restaurants.
Government
Ashe County declared a state of emergency March 22. The county was followed by the towns of West Jefferson, Jefferson and Lansing.
An amendment to the county’s state of emergency declaration shortly after banned short-term rentals in the county, with the goal being a reduction in travel by non-residents. The town of Jefferson however, will not be banning short-term rentals in town limits.
The Ashe County Courthouse will remain open as usual, but residents are encouraged to take advantage of online resources or to call the needed office.
The Ashe County Airport will remain open, but no public visitors are allowed. The landfill and convenience sites will remain open to the public.
West Jefferson is closed to the public. Utility payments can still be made via the drop box located inside the first set of double doors at Town Hall using check, correct change or mail payments, and other business with the town, where possible, can be done by calling the town offices at (336) 246-3551 during normal business hours.
At the Jefferson Board of Aldermen meeting March 16, the board voted unanimously to close Jefferson Town Hall to the public. As in West Jefferson, Jefferson Town Hall will continue to operate and fulfill its normal duties, and can be reached at (336) 846-9368.
According to Lansing Town Clerk Marcy Little, Lansing Town Hall has been closed. She added it is being recommended people do things over the phone at (336) 384-3938 or via the drop box located out front. The town also closed the public restrooms in the Lansing Creeper Trail Park.
Meanwhile, meetings of local government boards including different boards of aldermen and the Ashe County Board of Commissioners have seen their meetings canceled or changed to being electronic.
The Lansing Board of Aldermen held a meeting via video conference Tuesday, April 14, with the West Jefferson Board of Aldermen following suit a week later. The board of commissioners held its meeting April 20 with doors closed to the public, who could instead only watch online.
Healthcare
On March 12, Ashe Memorial Hospital’s expanded visitor restrictions went into effect. The hospital asks that those who are not members of a patient’s immediate family refrain from visiting unless absolutely necessary, regardless of the visitor’s age or health status.
Local assisted living centers Margate Health and Rehabilitation Center and Forest Ridge Assisted Living have enforced visitation restrictions to protect residents from possible exposure to COVID-19.
Margate announced they are limiting visitation, making exceptions for cases involving significant issues, emergencies and terminally ill residents.
Forest Ridge Assisted Living announced that all visitation has been restricted, at any Ridge Care Senior Living’s assisted living and memory care communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia. Exceptions to these restrictions will only be made for extenuating circumstances and must be approved and scheduled by each community’s executive director. These restrictions will remain in place until further notice.
Recreation and Entertainment
The N.C. State Parks announced Elk Knob State Park, Grandfather Mountain State Park, New River State Park and Mount Jefferson State Natural Area are closed as of March 27.
Also closing are recreation facilities at recreation sites in the National Forests in N.C. were temporarily shut down. The closures include picnic pavilions, shooting ranges and all restrooms.
These shutdowns are in addition to previous announcements about developed campgrounds, several large developed day use areas, visitor centers and Off-Highway Vehicle trail systems, which remain temporarily shut down.
The Ashe County Public Library has closed for the foreseeable future, announcing March 28 that curbside pick-up options would also be shut down.
The Ashe County Arts Council announced they have closed the Arts Center to the public. If anyone wishes a private viewing of the exhibit on display at the time, please contact the Arts Council at (336) 846-2787. The Arts Council has canceled all events in the foreseeable future, and are hoping to find dates to reschedule to. The Ashe County Little Theatre has postponed their next production, “Who’s On First?,” with no new date yet set.
The Florence Thomas Art School announced through June 1. The annual Flapjack Breakfast Fundraiser, all classes and scheduled events have been postponed.
Ashe County Parks and Recreation has suspended all sports leagues until further notice, refunds will be considered if leagues are eventually canceled. At the same time, Ashe Park will remain open, with extra cleaning measures put in place and visitors being encouraged to practice social distancing.
In line with major sports leagues around the world, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced Thursday, March 12, it would suspend high school athletics until at least Monday, April 6. It was later decided to cancel the season entirely, following Cooper’s decision to cancel schools entirely March 24.
Family Central’s park office is closed but staff can be contacted at (336) 982-6185 or by email at kevinanderson@ashecountygov.com. The gym and workout room at Family Central will be closed until further notice.
MerleFest 2020 was canceled Friday, March 13, in a decision made in collaboration with the town of Wilkesboro.
Emergency Services
At the Ashe County Detention Center, new inmates are being quarantined for anywhere from 15 to 30 days upon arrival. Air filters have been added in between the Detention Center’s four pods, hopefully keeping any disease contained should it arrive.
Ashe County Sheriff’s Office deputies are now doing as much as they can remotely, and have also been instructed to avoid entering confined spaces, instead opting to conduct business outside. Sheriff Phil Howell said the ACSO still wants people to know they are in the community.
According to Ashe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patty Gambill, citizens can call (866) 462-3821 for more information.
Education
While schools have been closed since March 16, Cooper declared April 24 that the spring semester would not resume. Students have been taking classes online, while school boards at every level have been working on what is next.
For continued updates and more information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.ashepostandtimes.com.
Bailey Little contributed reporting to this story.
